travis-tritt-announces-massive-2023-headlining-tour

Earlier this year, Travis Tritt had to cancel several shows due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. Since then the country star has been aching to get back on the road. Then, late last month, he announced that he was returning to the road to finish up his 2022 tour dates. He’ll be knocking out those shows until the 10th of this month. However, TT is long from done with touring.

Yesterday, Travis Tritt announced a massive slate of dates for his upcoming tour. Tritt’s 2023 tour will kick off on March 30th at Troy Ohio’s Hobart Arena. This leg of his tour will wrap up on June 24th at Pikeville, Kentucky’s Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Tritt’s team took to social media to announce the tour dates yesterday. “Travis hits the road in 2023 with the [War Hippies] and Tyler Reese Tritt on select dates. Get tickets before they go on sale to the general public! Presale starts Wednesday 12/7 with the code TT2023,” they wrote in the tweet. You can head to Tritt’s official website to get more information and tickets.

Travis Tritt Brings Incredible Openers to 2023 Tour

War Hippies are a brand-new country duo. Musicians and combat veterans Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis formed the band earlier this year after having successful solo careers. Brown spent two years overseas and saw a year of combat in Iraq as a U.S. Marine. Reis was a member of the U.S. Army and served a combat tour during Operation Iraqi freedom. Travis Tritt took the duo on the road with him this year and they’ll be on select dates of his upcoming trek.

However, more interesting is the addition of Travis’ daughter Tyler Reese Tritt. According to her website, Tyler Tritt always dreamed of growing up to be a singer like her father. Then, she got her first taste of fame when she recorded the Don Henley and Patty Smyth duet “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough” with her dad in 2021. She was only 14 at the time.

Now, Tyler Tritt is breaking out on her own. To date, she has opened for Travis several times. Additionally, Tyler has opened for bands like Sheryl Crow and Runaway June and has sold out the Roasting Room in Bluffton, South Carolina.