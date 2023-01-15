Travis Tritt Beams With American Pride in New Video of 3-Year-Old Niece Reciting Pledge of Allegiance

Travis Tritt is one proud uncle after his young niece proved to know all the words to the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Grammy-winning singer has always been an outspoken patriot, and when he saw his niece following in his footsteps, he jumped on Twitter to brag a bit with video proof. In the clip, the little girl sits in the backseat of a car and smiles as she belts the words for the camera.

My three year old niece passed an American flag today and immediately started quoting our Pledge of Allegiance. This is wonderful and gives me hope for the future of our country. God bless America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zZSjnm34Tc — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) January 14, 2023

“My three-year-old niece passed an American flag today and immediately started quoting our Pledge of Allegiance,” he captioned. “This is wonderful and gives me hope for the future of our country. God bless America!”

Tritt’s niece earned some internet fame with her talent. Since posting on January 13, the video has earned nearly 52,000 views. And dozens of people have commented with heaps of praise.

“This is so awesome! Thank you for sharing this, Travis! That’s the way everyone should teach their children. This melts my heart,” one fan commented. “Good job to her parents for raising her right!”

“Love, love, love this! She’s being taught right!” wrote another.

Travis Tritt Announces 2023 Tour

Travis Tritt isn’t only celebrating his family life, however. He’s also celebrating his professional life. Last month, the 59-year-old announced that he is going on a 17-stop country-wide tour that runs from March through June.

“Travis hits the road in 2023 with the @WarHippies and Tyler Reese Tritt on select dates,” his team wrote in a release on Twitter on December 6.

The event kicks off on March 30 in Troy, OH, and then makes its way through the Midwest, into the plains, to the East Coast, and then to the South. The tour concludes in Pikesville, KY, on June 24.

The announcement follows a rough year for Travis Tritt, who had to cancel multiple performances after tearing a meniscus in his left knee. He was finally able to return to the stage for his final 2022 tour dates in December. But he had to undergo knee surgery before doctors cleared him to perform.

Travis Tritt learned of the tear after “experiencing severe pain” for weeks. He told fans via Instagram that he tried to soldier through by staying off his feet between shows. But the pain became “impossible to ignore.” And eventually, an MRI proved that he had a tear that could only be treated with surgery.

“I appreciate everyone’s understanding,” he told his fans. “And I hope to return to the road as soon as possible.”