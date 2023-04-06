Travis Tritt Boycotts Anheuser-Busch Products After Bud Light’s New Campaign

Travis Tritt is boycotting all Anheuser-Bush products following the company’s decision to name a transgender social media influencer as the face of a new ad campaign. And he claims he’s not the only performer doing so.

The Grammy-winning country music star announced his decision on Twitter on Wednesday, April 5, writing, “I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 5, 2023

Tritt then followed up his post by adding, “Other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and canceled. I have no such fear.”

The choice comes after trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney shared that she’s the new #BudLightPartner.” Mulvaney had just hit “365 days of womanhood ” at the time of the announcement. So Bud Light sent her some swag, including a can of beer donning her face.

Travis Tritt’s Announcement Follows Kid Rock’s Viral Social Media Post on Anheuser-Busch Campaign

Travis Tritt’s decision comes on the heels of a now-viral video that fellow musican Kid Rock tweeted on April 3.

In it, the Born Free singer stands in an open field and opens with, “Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today.”

With a chuckle, he continues, “Let me say something to all you and be as clear and concise as possible.” With that, he picks up an automatic weapon and peppers four cases of the beer.

“F**k Bud Light and f**k Anheuser-Busch,” he concludes. “Have a good day.”

Anheuser-Busch Defends Choice to Partner with Dylan Mulvaney

The New York Post reports that Anheuser-Busch has come under fire for “pushing gender propaganda” after naming Mulvaney as a partner. But the company defends its choice.

In a statement to Fox News, a rep also shared that the can was a personal gift and that Mulvaney is one of many influcers who are currently partnered with them.

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points. From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney.” the rep said. “This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

“From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney,” the statement said.