Travis Tritt Cancels Remainder of Tour Due to Health Issues

Travis Tritt is one of the most iconic country music singers of the 1990s and early 2000s. As such, it means that as much as we might hate to admit it, he’s also advancing in age. And with age comes an increased risk of bodily pain and overall health problems, both of which unfortunately forced the “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” singer to cancel the remainder of his tour.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, Travis Tritt shared the bad news with fans. He revealed that pain in his knee has regretfully forced him to cancel the remainder of his November shows.

Addressing fans, Tritt wrote, “I have been experiencing severe pain in my left knee for the past few weeks due to a possible torn meniscus. With short bits of rest between shows, I had hoped that the pain would eventually subside and I could complete all of my remaining dates in November, including all the dates on the current ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ with Chris Janson and War Hippies.”

Sadly, a torn meniscus is a pretty serious injury and often requires more than just rest. As such, he continued, “Unfortunately, the pain has become impossible to ignore and I will not be able to do any further shows in November. Refunds for these shows will be available at point of ticket purchase.”

Finally, he shared his appreciation for his fans and their understanding. Tritt promised, “I hope to return to the road as soon as possible.”

Travis Tritt fans expressed both their disappointment and empathy in the comments.

“Oh no!” one concerned fan wrote. “You need to take a break and get that fixed. Relax and enjoy the holidays with your family and you will come back stronger in the new year.”

Another empathized, “Getting ready to have my meniscus repaired. It’s awful! Praying for your speedy recovery.”

Tritt’s tour mate Chris Janson also shared well-wishes in the comments.

“Get better soon Travis. Wishing you the best,” he wrote.

Travis Tritt’s Announcement Comes Days After Canceling South Carolina Show

After revealing the reason for his decision to cancel all of his November shows, we’re wondering if the country singer’s previous South Carolina cancelation had anything to do with his injured knee.

Last week, Travis Tritt announced that his Anderson, South Carolina performance would be canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. In a previous post, Tritt’s team wrote, “For reasons beyond our control, the ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ stop featuring Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies, scheduled in Anderson, South Carolina, on November 10th has been canceled.”

Again, the post promised ticket refunds would be available at the “point of purchase.”

Now that we have context for Travis Tritt’s other cancelations, we can’t help but wonder if the Anderson announcement came before the singer decided to cancel his performances throughout the rest of the tour.