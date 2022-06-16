Travis Tritt Celebrates His ‘Talented’ Son Tristan’s Birthday With Touching Post

Country music icon Travis Tritt is celebrating today! His oldest son, Tristan, just turned 23 years old, so dad is bragging about him. Travis and his wife Theresa are very proud of their son. He has even begun his very own music career, and it’s not what you’d expect, either.

At such a young age, it’s still a great thing to have your dad wishing you a happy birthday. Plus, I’m sure Tristan appreciates the exposure, right? Jokes aside, it looks like Tristain has been steadily growing gup and preparing for his own rise to stardom, or at least the beginning of that journey, in his own way.

Check out the post below and see how happy the Tritt family is to be celebrating a great occasion like today.

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our oldest son, Tristan. We’ve watched him grow up to be a talented, kind, considerate, ambitious, dedicated and hard working young man. I’m so proud of you, Son. Have the best birthday ever!”

If you want to see just how talented Tristan is, you can check out his stuff on Spotify. He has two tracks up on the streaming platform. He’s a rock musician and has been really working on his craft in the past few years it seems. He could look at his dad’s own career in music as a leading beacon.

It wasn’t until he was 27 that Travis Tritt had his first album Country Club debuted. One song from that album that took off was “I’m Gonna Be Somebody.” Perhaps young Tristan will heed the lessons from that song on his journey in music.

Travis Tritt Gets Out With the Family

It was just last week when Travis Tritt and the whole family were together for a trip to some of America’s best national parks. Travis, Theresa, Tristan, Tyler, and Tarian were all out getting to enjoy the great outdoors. The group had a lot of fun it seems at Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks.

If you’re going to get out to Montana, then you might as well do it up like you’re John Dutton. The family got on horseback and did some riding. They also had a time sightseeing and taking photos – all of the usual family vacation stuff that you do with your own family.

So, was that part of Tristan’s birthday celebration? Did they do something early for him and then maybe had a smaller thing at the house? Who knows, but it looks like the Travis Tritt family is staying active and together these days. What’s better than that? Happy birthday, Tristan, and best of luck with your music. This Outsider will make sure to keep an eye out on that.