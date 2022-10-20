Travis Tritt Forced to Cancel Florida Show Following Hurricane Ian

Travis Tritt is canceling an upcoming date in Estero, Fla. due to Hurricane Ian. The show was scheduled for October 28. No makeup date is scheduled. Check out his post announcing the cancellation below.

“In light of the devastation in and around the Estero area and wanting to provide more time for community recovery and relief, Travis Tritt’s scheduled appearance in Estero, Florida on October 28 has been canceled. Tritt hopes to return to the market at a future date. Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase,” his official account posted.

It’s been a difficult month for the Florida community. Hurricane Ian did a lot of damage to the Florida coast when it made landfall in September. And it forced the cancellation and postponement of several events.

Luke Bryan canceled a string of dates in the Sunshine State in late September. His dates were set for the weekend following the storm. He moved them to the end of his ‘Raised Up Right’ tour, and for now, they’re still on. That run is extremely close to Travis Tritt’s October 28 cancellation. So that may be subject to change. Luke Bryan will make up the show in Estero on November 2. He’ll also make up dates in West Palm Beach and Tampa that were postponed.

A lot of event schedules will remain fluid during the rebuilding process in Florida. Many sporting events also had to be moved around. And the rebuild will take time. Luke Bryan’s concert may not happen. But with two weeks to go, it appears to be on.

Travis Tritt Continues on the Road Throughout 2022

Travis Tritt remains on ‘The Can’t Miss’ Tour throughout 2022. Chris Janson and War Hippies join him for the trek. Next up is a date at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in Alabama on October 19. He’ll roll through the South with stops in Kentucky and North Carolina in October. He also has a couple of other dates in Florida that seem unaffected by the storm damage. He’ll be in Clearwater on October 27 and in Pompano Beach on October 29.

It’s back up the Carolina coast and into Virginia until November. There are a pair of dates in Mississippi in November, too. There’s another date in Florida on November 18, that one is in Pensacola, and there are a few empty dates ahead of it. Perhaps the Estero date can be made up in that window.

He hits his home state of Georgia on November 19, and that’s the last date with the current support. But he has his own dates through December and several scheduled into the new year. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.