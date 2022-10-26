Travis Tritt Forced to Cancel Upcoming South Carolina Concert

If you have tickets to Travis Tritt’s Anderson, South Carolina, performance, we have bad news for you.

The country music star announced via Instagram today that the concert, which was scheduled for Nov. 10 has been canceled “for reasons beyond [his] control.”

Unfortunately, the Anymore singer won’t be rescheduling. Instead, ticket holders’ purchase points will get a full refund. Tritt luckily hasn’t nixed any other future shows to date.

The stop was part of Tritt’s ongoing Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson, and War Hippies. The trio kicked off the shows on Oct. 7 in Huntington, West Virginia. And they’ll stay on the road until Nov. 19 when they play their final performance in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I’m really looking forward to the Can’t Miss Tour with Chris this Fall,” Travis Tritt said in a press release on May 3. “Our high-energy performances complement each other so well. Audiences are going to be thoroughly entertained.”

“Excited to be out touring with one of my favorites. It’s gonna be a rowdy fall, and I’m looking forward to it!” added Janson.

Jason Aldean Called Travis Tritt a ‘Legit Badass’ After the Duo Toured Together This Summer

The Can’t Miss Tour was the second of the year for Tritt. The 59-year-old Grammy winner also took a month-long spin around the country with his fellow country greats Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, Tracy Lawrence, Chase Rice, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver.

Ahead of the event, Aldean and Tritt only knew each other professionally. But from July 15 through August 27, the legends found time to bond. And by the time the tour concluded, Aldean was singing his new friend’s praises.

“So cool getting to have this Georgia/Country music/Southern rock legend on tour with us…[Travis Tritt] is a legit BADASS!!!” he wrote on Instagram.

Jason Aldean also proved that the tour was his ultimate fanboy fantasy with a separate post about Lawrence, who, like Tritt, found fame during the 90s.

As the Dirt Road Anthem singer shared, he grew up idolizing Lawrence. And he no doubt learned a few things about country music from the icon.

“My graduation present from high school was tickets to go see this guy because he was one of my favorite artists,” Aldean wrote. “27 years later I finally got to tour with him and he still sounds as badass as ever. Proud to call this guy one of my music heroes and a friend. Thanks for comin’ out with us [Tracy Lawrence].”