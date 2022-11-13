travis-tritt-gives-major-health-update-after-canceling-fall-tour-dates

Country music star Travis Tritt has long been a well-known singer in the business finding massive success in the 1990s and the early 2000s. Recently, Tritt shared some disappointing news with his fans noting that he will be canceling the remainder of his fall tour dates. According to the It’s a Great Day To Be Alive singer, this move came from a growing pain in his knee that he suspected was part of a major injury.

Now, Travis Tritt is giving fans an update on his health. In the update which Tritt posted to Twitter this weekend, the country music singer notes that the injury he was afraid of is exactly what he is facing.

“Update,” the singer begins in the Saturday, November 12 Twitter post.

“An MRI this week revealed that I do have a torn meniscus in my left knee as I’d suspected,” Tritt reveals in his message.

“I plan to return to the road to play my remaining 2022 shows from December 1 thru December 10. My knee surgery will take place in mid-December.

According to the post, Tritt still has hope that he will be returning to the tour before the year is over, despite the injury. The surgery to repair the torn meniscus will come later in the month.

Travis Tritt Shares Some Bad News With Fans Earlier This Month

“I will not be able to do any further shows in November,” the country singer says. “Refunds for these shows will be available at point of ticket purchase.”