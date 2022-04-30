Travis Tritt Mourns Death of The Judds’ Naomi Judd: ‘One of the Sweetest People I’ve Ever Known’

Following the news of 76-year-old Naomi Judd’s death, fellow country music singers have shared how the Kentucky songstress has touched their lives, including Travis Tritt.

According to Naomi Judd’s daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, their mother passed away earlier today. In a statement, they wrote, “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.”

They continued, “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

There isn’t much information available on how Naomi Judd passed. The family has yet to reveal any details beyond their statement.

Once the news reached the country artist behind “The Storm,” he took to Twitter to join the many within the country music community reeling from the loss of such an icon.

“This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known,” Tritt shared. “I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family.”

Fellow Country Music Stars Join Travis Tritt in Mourning the Loss of Naomi Judd

Of course, Travis Tritt isn’t the only country music star that has had the chance to meet and share the same stages as Naomi Judd. Other legendary artists to share their thoughts included John Rich, The Oak Ridge Boys and Crystal Gayle.

According to Rich, he had the chance to get to know the late Judd matriarch before she passed. He also let his “good friend” Wynonna, the other half of The Judds, know that she was in his thoughts.

“So very sad to hear of #NaomiJudd passing today,” Rich said. I had the great honor of knowing her, and she was no doubt one of the most iconic entertainers ever to make country music. Thinking of my good friend @Wynonna right now, this is a very tough day for her and the family.”

Likewise, The Oak Ridge Boys shared their disbelief at the tragic news.

“Naomi Judd has gone home,” they wrote. “the day before the Judds @countrymusichof induction … This is divesting news… We are saddened beyond words…”

Crystal Gayle, too, penned her condolences to the Judd family for their loss. Like Rich, Gayle was lucky enough to meet the country star prior to her death. Apparently, the two bonded over their shared Kentucky roots.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and fellow Kentuckian, Naomi Judd,” Gayle said. “Naomi was always so special to be with. She accomplished so much and she will be missed and loved forever. My prayers go out to Naomi and her family.”