Travis Tritt Returning To Touring After Suffering Knee Injury

Country music superstar Travis Tritt announced on Monday (November 28th) that he’s ready to go back out on tour after suffering from a knee injury.

In his latest tweet, Travis Tritt stated, “After taking a month off for treatment for a knee injury, I’m looking forward to returning to the road this week to finish up the last six shows of the 2022 tour. First stop will be Abilene, TX this Thursday, December 1.”

After taking a month off for treatment for a knee injury, I’m looking forward to returning to the road this week to finish up the last six shows of the 2022 tour. First stop will be Abilene, TX this Thursday, December 1. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) November 28, 2022

Travis Tritt’s fans took to the social media post to share their support as he prepares to go back out for shows. “Enjoy, you are outstanding on the stage but don’t forget about the injury, take it easy but Rock on,” one fan declared.

Another fan added, “I thought you are having surgery on it. If so please take it easy on stage and don’t make it worse. Have a good concert and put some drive in your country but no jumping or kicking. Take care.”

On November 1st, Travis Tritt spoke about his knee injury and why he was taking time off. “I have been experiencing severe pain in my left knee for the past few weeks due to a possible torn meniscus. With short bits of rest between shows, I had hoped that the pain would eventually subside and I could complete all of my remaining dates in November; including all the days on the current ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ with Chris Janson and War Hippies. Unfortunately, the pain has become impossible to ignore and I will not be able to do any further shows in November.”

Travis Tritt said that refunds for the November shows would be available at the point of ticket purchase. “I appreciate everyone’s understanding,” he wrote. “And I hope to return to the road as soon as possible.”

Travis Tritt to Kick Off New Shoes in Abilene, Texas on December 1st

Meanwhile, Travis Tritt confirmed plans to resume his shows by taking the stage on Thursday (December 1st) at the Wylie PAC in Abilene, Texas. Other stops on the tour include Catoosa, Oklahoma; Elkhart, Indiana; Champaign, Illinois; and Kansas City, Missouri.

According to his website, Travis Tritt will be performing at the Two Step Inn Festival on April 15, 2023. Among those he will be performing with at the festival are Lonestar, Tracy Byrd, Wynonna, Little Texas, Shenandoah, and Uncle Kicker.

He will also perform at the WE Fest 2023 with Brad Paisley, Cowboy Troy, Blackberry Smoke, Neal McCoy, and Jo Dee Messina. Along with resuming his shows, Travis Tritt is offering a 40% off storewide sale on his online store as part of Black Friday deals. The online Black Friday sale will run from November 25 through December 2nd.