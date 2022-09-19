Trisha Yearwood Brings Fans Along for Ireland Trip with Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood accompanied her husband, Garth Brooks, to Ireland for seven sold-out shows over the last two weeks. As she has done for years, she performed many of her own hits during his sets. The couple spent a lot of their off time exploring the Irish countryside. She shared photos of their adventures together. Check out the photos below.

“Ireland, it was a dream of a trip! Thank you for taking us all in like family!” she captioned the series of photos.

The first shot is the “She’s in Love With the Boy” singer performing on stage. And the second shows her taking in the shores of Ireland. She’s also taking in some of the countryside and shares a photo of the two together.

The run of shows in Ireland was the end of Garth Brooks’s stadium tour. And it may be the end of stadiums for Garth for the foreseeable future. He has a few more dates on his schedule, but he’s said that he’s going in another direction with his touring regimen. Brooks wants to allow his team to take more time off, so there will likely no longer be full-scale tours. He is returning to the United States to open up Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri from September 30-October 2. Those shows have sold more than 55,000 tickets and they are sold out.

Trisha Yearwood Set to Honor The Judds

Meanwhile, Trisha Yearwood will be part of the celebration of Naomi Judd’s life this fall. The Judds had a reunion tour in place before Naomi’s death, and Wynonna chose several women to join her to complete the tour in her honor. Trisha Yearwood is on two dates. She’ll be at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Tex. on October 22. And she’ll be in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on October 28. There are a ton of other artists that will join Wynonna Judd along the way. Brandi Carlile is on the first date in Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena on September 30. There are also appearances from Ashley McBryde and Little Big Town along the way.

Kelsea Ballerini is on a big stop in Durant, Okla. at Choctaw Grand Theatre on October 21. And Faith Hill wraps the thing up in The Judds’ home state of Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington on October 29. You can check out all of The Judds tour dates and get ticket information and lineup information for each stop at their website. It’s going to be a special, one-of-a-kind run, and it’s certainly the last. The dates are limited, but they’ll cover many of the markets that fans want to see.