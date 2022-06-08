Trisha Yearwood to Be Honored With 2022 CRB Artist Achievement Award

Trisha Yearwood celebrated 30 years in country music last year. In that three-decade span, Yearwood has proven herself to be one of the most successful women in the genre. She was the first female country artist to have their debut single top the chart. When “She’s In Love With the Boy” hit the number-one spot on the Billboard Country Singles & Tracks chart, in August of 1991, it kicked off a long run of hit songs, beloved albums, and a shelf full of awards.

This summer, Trisha Yearwood will add another trophy to that shelf. She’s set to receive the CBR Artist Achievement Award. Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. chooses one artist every year who has made major contributions to country music and country radio through leadership, creativity, vision, or performance, according to CMT. She’ll receive the award at the Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Virgin Hotel in Nashville on June 30th.

Additionally, Trisha Yearwood will be fêted with a musical tribute in her honor. The performer or performers have yet to be announced.

Kurt Johnson, CRB/CRS Board President spoke on honoring Yearwood with the award. “Trisha’s career achievements are among the ultimate imaginable: country icon, TV star, bestselling author, philanthropist. Undeniably a legend. Let’s celebrate her together on this extraordinary night.”

Trisha Yearwood Ticks All the Boxes

The CRB Artist Achievement Award goes to an artist who has contributed to country music and country radio through leadership, creativity, vision, or performance. Yearwood has covered all of those bases and continues to do so.

Creativity and Performance

Trisha Yearwood has accumulated Grammys, CMA Awards, ACM Awards, a list of hit songs, and a stack of Gold and Platinum albums, and plenty more accolades. That, in and of itself nails down the performance aspect of the award.

However, that kind of success in the music industry doesn’t come without a heaping helping of creativity. Her keen song-selection skills, instantly-recognizable alto voice, and ear for unique and engaging arrangements made her a staple in country music.

While we’re talking about Trisha Yearwood’s creativity, we can’t overlook her cooking career. Yearwood has penned bestselling cookbooks and hosts Trisha’s Southern Kitchen on the Food Network. Like music, you won’t find that kind of success in the kitchen or on TV without some creativity.

Vision and Leadership

Trisha Yearwood isn’t just one of the most successful women in country music, a bestselling author, and a TV host. She and her husband, Garth Brooks, regularly work with charitable organizations like Habitat for Humanity. Additionally, the couple donated $1 million to COVID relief efforts during the pandemic. If that’s not setting a good example, I don’t know what is.

Additionally, Trisha Yearwood helps to make country music a little more inclusive. For example, last year when Brooke Eden was covering “She’s In Love with the Boy” at the Grand Ole Opry. Eden had recently gotten engaged to Hilary Hoover, promotion director for and good friend of both Trisha and Garth. Yearwood joined Eden onstage about halfway through the song.

Before finishing the hit, Trisha said, “You just got engaged to a good friend of mine… Love is love. You can’t just say it. You gotta mean it. So, I think we should sing this song for you guys tonight.” Trisha added, “She’s in love with the girl. I’m in love with the boy. Let’s just sing it for everybody.”

Trisha Yearwood just joined Brooke Eden on the Opry stage and changed the words to “She’s In Love With The Boy” to fit Brooke’s love story with her fiancée after proclaiming “love is love.” This is country music. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/4MEK8zdq64 — Lorie Liebig (@lorieliebig) June 26, 2021

On top of that, Trisha Yearwood has served as an influence and inspiration for countless young country artists, especially the emerging ladies of the genre.

In short, there are few artists in the genre more deserving of this award than Trisha Yearwood.