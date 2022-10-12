trisha-yearwood-inducts-patsy-cline-into-music-city-walk-of-fame-nearly-60-years-after-her-death

Patsy Cline is one of the most influential vocalists in country music history. Songs like “Crazy”, “Walkin’ After Midnight”, “I Fall to Pieces”, and “She’s Got You” are timeless classics. Even now, nearly sixty years after her death, Cline’s haunting and expressive vocal delivery lives on through the countless artists she inspired and, in turn, the artists they inspired. With the impact she made, one could assume that she had a long career packed with classic albums. However, Cline’s career and life were cut short in 1963, just 15 years – and three studio albums – after she got her start.

On Monday, October 10, Trisha Yearwood inducted Patsy Cline into the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 2006 by the Nashville Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Walk of Fame celebrates those who helped to shape the musical legacy of Nashville. Honorees have their names stamped onto stars made of steel and stone on the sidewalk near Bridgestone Arena and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Monday’s ceremony honored Patsy Cline, Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Ed Hardy, and John Prine.

Trisha Yearwood Inducts Patsy Cline into the Walk of Fame

According to The Tennessean, Trisha Yearwood praised Patsy Cline for paving the way for generations of female artists. Then, she looked to one of Cline’s closest friends for inspiration. “I feel like it’s completely appropriate to quote one of Patsy’s best friends and biggest fans, Loretta Lynn. Loretta’s all over this day. Loretta said ‘You either have to be first, best, or different.’ Well, of course, Patsy was all things.”

Patsy Cline’s daughter Julie Fudge was there to accept the accolade in her mother’s stead. She and her brother, Allen Dick, were very young when they lost their mother to the tragic plane crash. At the time, Fudge was four years old and her brother was only two.

After the ceremony, Trisha Yearwood took to her Instagram to reflect on the day. She shared some photos from the ceremony as well as her thoughts on Cline. “Today I had the privilege of inducting Patsy Cline into the [Music City Walk of Fame],” Yearwood wrote. “It was an honor to share this moment with her daughter, Julie, and celebrate one of the most influential vocalists in country music and beyond. Life is crazy.”

Yearwood shared two photos along with the heartfelt message. The first shows her and Julie Fudge smiling and kneeling beside Patsy Cline’s Walk of Fame star. The other photo shows Trisha Yearwood at the podium giving her speech with Julie seated behind her on the stage.

Trisha Yearwood added, “Look closely and you’ll see one of my most treasured gifts from the Cline family… a necklace that Patsy wore!”