Trisha Yearwood To Make a Major Change to the Grand Ole Opry This Month

On October 14, Trisha Yearwood will step into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry. And she’ll flip the switch on the Opry’s barn backdrop, turning it pink for “Opry Goes Pink.” The move is in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“We all have friends and family members who are battling, have won, and those who have lost their fights against breast cancer,” Trisha Yearwood said in a statement. “Everyone who knows me knows how important this cause is to me, in particular prevention, yearly screenings, early detection, and research for effective treatments and cures. I’m honored to flip the switch and join the Grand Ole Opry in spreading information and love during Breast Cancer Awareness month.”

Grand Ole Opry members The Oak Ridge Boys and Many Barnett join Trisha Yearwood that night. They’re also joined by Easton Corbin and Miko Marks, who is making her Opry debut.

Throughout the month of October, $5 from every ticket purchased to the Grand Ole Opry will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Check out the full schedule at opry.com.

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating its’ 97th anniversary the first week of October. There will be the typical Tuesday, Friday and Saturday night shows. There will also be Thursday’s Opry Country Classics. To celebrate the special week, there will also be Wednesday and Sunday night shows. An “Opry Loves the 90s” show will be heald on October 8. Deana Carter is part of that one.

BRELAND, Chapel Hart and Jon Pardi will be there for the big week. So will Opry members Carly Pearce, Vince Gill, Jamey Johnson and Craig Morgan. Bill Anderson, Terri Clark, Ricky Skaggs and Steve Wariner will also be there for the celebration.

Trisha Yearwood was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1999.

Trisha Yearwood Prepares to Honor The Judds in October

Meanwhile, Wynonna Judd is on the final “The Judds” tour throughout October. In the wake of her mother Naomi’s death, many women of country music stepped up and volunteers to join Wynonna for the dates. One of those is Trisha Yearwood. She’ll join Wynonna on October 22 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Tex. She’ll also be at the Bridgestone Arena show in Nashville on October 28.

Several women will join Wynonna Judd along the way. Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini and Faith Hill each have stops on the tour. Martina McBride supports on all dates. It kicked off on Friday, and it’ll wrap at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. on October 29. That’s the home state of The Judds. Check out all of the dates on their tour and get ticket information for each at The Judds’ website.