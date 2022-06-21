Turnpike Troubadours Add ‘Massive’ New Tour Date With Two of Their ‘Favorite Acts’

Turnpike Troubadours returned to the road this year. Over the weekend, the Oklahoma natives performed in the campground at Bonnaroo. They’ll return to Nashville in July for a pair of sold-out shows at The Ryman.

Following their hiatus, the band’s concert announcements have been sporadic. They didn’t drop an entire tour schedule at once. It began with a couple of shows at Red Rocks and more began trickling in. On Tuesday, the band announced a “massive” show in their home state.

“Oklahoma City! We’re returning on Nov. 12th for a massive show at Paycom Center. We’ll be joined by two of our favorite acts, Blackberry Smoke and Morgan Wade. Venue Pre-Sale begins tomorrow at 10 am CT and the show goes on sale Friday at 10 am CT,” the post was captioned.

Paycom Center is the home of the Oklahoma City Thunder. It seats 18,203 people. For fans frustrated with how quickly Red Rocks (9,545 capacity) and The Ryman (2,362 capacity) sold out, perhaps planning a trip to the band’s celebration at home is more affordable than scalpers’ prices.

Turnpike Troubadours’ Hand-Picked Openers

For the big date, Turnpike Troubadours will bring along two of their “favorite acts.” If you’re not familiar Atlanta’s Blackberry Smoke, maybe you’re familiar with other acts that they have recently performed alongside. They’ll be on the road with Jamey Johnson for much of the summer. Johnson collaborated with the band for a cover of “Lonesome for a Livin'” by George Jones last year.

They’re also a part of Whiskey Myers’s Firewater Music Festival this fall.

Morgan Wade is currently burning up country radio with her second single, “Run.” Her debut album was produced by Sadler Vaden of Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit who have long been contemporaries of Turnpike Troubadours. Wade made her Grand Ole Opry debut in April. She has dates this year on Luke Combs’s stadium tour. The country music titan recently paid respects to her by covering “Wilder Days.”

A Big Year for Oklahoma’s Own

In addition to their return to the road, Turnpike Troubadours say that new music is on the way. Evan Felker officially announced the news at Red Rocks before performing a new track. No date is set for the album’s release.

There’s plenty on the calendar for the band in 2022. They’re part of a massive lineup at Palomino Festival in Pasadena, Calif. on July 9. They’ll perform with Willie Nelson, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Kacey Musgraves and Charley Crockett among others.

Turnpike Troubadours will certainly add more dates to their calendar. They roll through the rest of the year at festivals and in ampitheaters and areans. For a full list of dates and for ticket information, visit their website.