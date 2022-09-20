Turnpike Troubadours Announce St. Patrick’s Day Concert With the Dropkick Murphys in Boston

Turnpike Troubadours are looking ahead to 2023. And what a way to kick it off. The band, which has been back on the road for much of 2022, will perform with one of the most legendary Irish bands in Boston on St. Patrick’s Day. Dropkick Murphys are bending genres right now with a new album filled with Woody Guthrie lyrics. It’s definitely closer to the Turnpike Troubadours sound than the “Shipping Up to Boston” punk rock they’re known for. Check out the announcement from the Turnpike Troubadours page below.

“Very excited to be joining our friends Dropkick Murphys next March for a special St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebration in Boston. Tickets on sale this Friday,” the post was captioned.

Not just one, but two nights on March 17 & 18, 2023. The Rumjacks will open on March 17, while Jesse Ahern will open on March 18. The shows will take place at MGM Music Hall.

The venue is at Fenway and holds about 5,000 people. It would have been a hot ticket if Turnpike Troubadours weren’t on the bill. Now these two dates are sure to sell out fast. If you’re up for making the trip, you’ll need to act fast when they hit the public on Friday morning.

It’s been quite an approach to announcing new shows for Turnpike Troubadours. They don’t really announce a full schedule at once; it’s usually been one here or two there since they returned from their hiatus. It seems that they are deliberately doing everything on their own terms this go around, and it seems to be a formula that works. With any luck, new music is on the way soon.

Turnpike Troubadours Back to the Road in October

The band is taking a bit of a break right now, but they’ll return in a big way. Three shows at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Tex. await. That run kicks off on October 20. On October 27-29, they head to Miramar Beach, Fla. for Moon Crush. They’ll headline one night, and Eric Church will headline two. It’s a bit of an unlikely pairing, and it’s Outsider approved.

They’ll sweep through the South for a handful of dates in November, including stops in Atlanta, Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Jacksonville, Fla. They’ll head home for a massive homecoming event at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on November 12. They also just added a date at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on December 9. In April, they’ll be part of a huge lineup at Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. That bill is absolutely stacked. Check out all of their dates and get ticket information for each on their website.