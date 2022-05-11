Turnpike Troubadours Announce North Carolina Concert To Benefit Charity

Last year, Turnpike Troubadours made waves in the country music world when they started announcing shows after a two-year hiatus. Over the past few months, their books have filled up with shows at some of the most iconic venues in America. Additionally, they’ve been added to several massive festivals. Most recently, Turnpike Troubadours announced a charity concert in North Carolina.

Turnpike Troubadours let their fans know about the North Carolina charity show on their social media accounts earlier today. The post’s caption reads, “Raleigh, we are coming to [Red Hat Amphitheater] this October as part of the Band Together Mighty Giveback. Profits from this benefit will go towards Band Together’s $1 million goal to ensure Triangle residents and families have a safe place to live and thrive.”

Additionally, the post states that Elizabeth Cook and a currently unannounced special guest will join Turnpike Troubadours for the concert. It doesn’t matter who the third act on the bill is at this point. This is already a killer lineup and they’re supporting a great cause.

If you want to see Turnpike Troubadours in North Carolina while giving to charity, you’re in luck. Presale tickets are on sale now through the Band Together website and will go on sale to the public this Friday.

Band Together: Charity Turnpike Troubadours Will Support with Their North Carolina Concert

Since Turnpike Troubadours announced their comeback last year, fans across the country have been clamoring for tickets. Now, those fans will get to see one of the hottest country bands going while supporting a good cause.

Band Together is an organization that helps nonprofits raise money through the power of live music. This year, the charity is teaming with United Way and Turnpike Troubadours to raise money for North Carolina residents.

According to the Band Together website, “With increases in housing costs making homes unaffordable for individuals and families experiencing poverty, our goal is to raise over $1 million to ensure Triangle residents and families have a safe place to live and thrive.”

Band Together, a North Carolina-based organization, started holding charity shows like the one Turnpike Troubadours will headline in 2001. Since then, they’ve donated over $11 million. Every cent of that money has gone back into the Triangle Region.

The Triangle or Research Triangle is a region in North Carolina that lies between the three major universities in the state. Duke in Durham, UNC Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University in Raleigh. According to Raleigh Realty Homes, over two million people live in the region.

On its website, Band Together lays out its simple goal. “Each year, Band Together selects a different Triangle-area nonprofit partner. We strive to make the Triangle and our state the best place to live, work, and play.”