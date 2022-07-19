Turnpike Troubadours’ Bassist RC Edwards Talks About the Reunion & Headlining the Ryman

It’s a great time to be a country music fan. Artists like Zach Bryan, Kimberly Kelly, and Jenny Tolman are keeping authentic country music alive. At the same time, we’re seeing the resurgence of Turnpike Troubadours. After an indefinite hiatus, the Oklahoma-based Red Dirt band is back together and on the road. Over the last few months, they’ve played some of the most iconic stages and festivals that the genre has to offer. In the near future, they’ll headline Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium for the first time.

Recently, Turnpike Troubadours played Under the Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, Montana. Before the band took the main stage to entertain thousands of fans, bassist RC Edwards talked a little about how he was feeling.

According to CMT, Edwards commented on playing Under the Big Sky. About the festival, he said, “Great event, great lineup, great backdrop, great weather, but then this whole year has kind of been important to us.”

Turnpike Troubadours started teasing their return in November of 2021. When the first rumors of their reunion broke, it set the country music world on fire. Since then Edwards and the rest of the band have reconnected. Additionally, they’ve all been able to see just how important their music is to their massive and ever-growing fanbase.

RC Edwards on the Turnpike Troubadours Reunion

“It’s just great to get the band back together doing what we love again and making music,” RC said. He went on to say that the break was “nice” because it allowed everyone to work on side projects. Those projects, he said, kept them busy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_Xr5o9M8Js Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Oklahoma Beach Body (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_Xr5o9M8Js) “Oklahoma Beach Body” – RC & The Ambers

During the Turnpike Troubadours hiatus, Edwards’ band RC & The Ambers released Big Country. Additionally, Turnpike fiddle player Kyle Nix and his band The 38s released Lightning on the Mountain & Other Short Stories. Shortly before the band got back together frontman Evan Felker played a few benefit shows.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1qdCWYTcSo Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Manifesto (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1qdCWYTcSo) “Manifesto” – Kyle Nix and The 38s

Edwards went on to say, “It’s weird to think of it as a reunion, but I guess that’s what it is. It’s been a blast so far. You don’t even know how much you missed it until you’re finally all together again.”

Playing sold-out shows proved to RC and his bandmates that the fans missed the Turnpike Troubadours just as much as they missed being together. “It’s almost like making them cry, how excited people are to see us. You might take it for granted once in a while or forget something, but then when you see it again, you realize how lucky you are to get to do this and what we mean to people.”

Headlining the Ryman Is a Big Deal

RC said that playing the Ryman Auditorium has always been a “bucket list” item. “We’re super stoked for that. We’ll just be doing more of the same. It’s just kind of us. We’ve never really fit too clean into a category. We always say we’re a country band, but we play country music, honky tonk music, and we like all kinds of music. A lot of that filters into what we do.”

Speaking of music, RC Edwards hinted that new music from Turnpike Troubadours is coming soon. “We want people to know that there’s things cooking that they don’t even know about… They’re not even ready for it.”