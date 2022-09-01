Turnpike Troubadours’ Evan Felker’s Wife Shares Pregnancy Update

A huge year for Turnpike Troubadours will include a second child for frontman Evan Felker. Felker’s wife, Staci, is sharing a side-by-side of her two pregnancies as she is now in her 39th week of the pregnancy. Check out the reel she shared below.

“In celebration of 39 weeks and August ending, here’s a side by side of my two pregnancies at the point I started being the same size…34 weeks…carrying babies the size of a box of eggo waffles. I expect to deliver little man within 5 pounds of what I was when I delivered Evangelina. This fascinated me just because I tried SO MUCH harder with her!! How did you pregnancies compare? Any guesses on how big this dude is gonna be?? (Evie was 7 pounds 3 oz),” Staci Felker captioned the reel.

Evie Felker is just over a year old. The couple welcomed their daughter in the spring of 2021. The family expands to four as the 38-year-old Oklahoma native is having an amazing comeback year with Turnpike Troubadours. The Red Dirt legends returned to the road and they’ve sold out everywhere from Red Rocks to Ryman Auditorium on multiple nights. Bassist R.C. Edwards recently opened up about the band’s triumphant return.

“It’s been awesome to be back,” he said. “We kind of timed our break about right. We quit playing shows a little before COVID-19. So we were already on break and had nothing planned when it happened. We couldn’t have toured if we wanted to. We got a good couple of years rest, and now everyone’s fired up to be back out doing it again.”

Evan Felker is Back at It

After getting some proper rest, Evan Felker and Turnpike Troubadours are happy to be back.

“Everyone definitely got to spend more time with their families, friends and a lot of ranching,” Edwards continued. “It was very nice to just reset and get back to normal. Some of us got into other musical projects. Kyle and Gabe worked together, and I focused more on my band. Both of us put out records. As much as we love it…it’s just not the same as this band, the Turnpike Troubadours.”

New music is likely on the way from Evan Felker and the boys soon, as rumors have swirled about the band’s time in the studio. In the meantime, they have several fall dates on the schedule. That includes three dates at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Tex. on October 20 & 21. They also have a few Southern dates, including a stop in Atlanta on October 29 and Tuscaloosa, Ala. on November 4. They’ll wrap with a big hometown arena show in Oklahoma City on November 12. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at their website.