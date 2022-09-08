Evan Felker of the Turnpike Troubadours is a dad again. His wife Staci shared the new via Instagram on Wednesday. Check out her post below.

“Happy due date to our son! If he hadn’t turned breach, I’d probably still be waiting on him! A theme for him… teaching me I can’t plan everything. After a successful external cephalic version, he came into the world fast and furious but at least my way (sans surgery)! I’m forever grateful to the best doctor (Dr. Crysten Cheatwood for my OKC ladies) for getting my giant 9 pound baby turned and in my arms safely. He was 9 pounds 3 oz 21.5 inches long,” Staci Felker shared via Instagram.

He looks like he has a full head of hair and mom and son look like they’re doing well. It’s Evan and Staci Felker’s second child. The couple had their first child, a daughter, in 2021.

It’s been quite a year for Evan Felker and Turnpike Troubadours. The band came back together after a hiatus that was taken for Evan to focus on his sobriety. Back and better than ever, the band is now honing in on new music and they’ve sold out shows everywhere from Red Rocks to Ryman Auditorium.

“It’s been awesome to be back,” said bassist R.C. Edwards. “We kind of timed our break about right. We quit playing shows a little before COVID-19. So we were already on break and had nothing planned when it happened. We couldn’t have toured if we wanted to. We got a good couple of years rest, and now everyone’s fired up to be back out doing it again.”

Turnpike Troubadours Back on the Road

While the Turnpike Troubadours have been at it hard in 2022, Evan Felker timed a break from the road perfectly to welcome his son. They’re off until late October. They’ll get back after it in a big way when they trek to New Braunfels, Tex. for three shows at Whitewater Amphitheater October 20-22. Then they’ll head to Miramar Beach, Fla. for Moon Crush Harvest on the weekend of October 27-29. At that destination festival, they’ll headline one night and Eric Church will headline two.

They swing through the South into November, with stops in Atlanta, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Raleigh, N.C., Simpsonsville, S.C. and Jacksonville, Fla. They wrap it up with a huge homecoming arena show. The final stop is on November 12 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. There’s ample reason to believe that new music is on the way, so if you missed the band this go around, 2023 looks bright. To see all of the current dates and to get ticket information for each, check out their website.