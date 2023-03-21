Turnpike Troubadours, Lainey Wilson & More to Perform at Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival

For the second year, Darius Rucker has curated a stellar lineup for his hometown Riverfront Revival festival. Taking place on Oct. 7-8 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston, S.C., the two-day festival will be headlined by Darius and Turnpike Troubadours.

Additional performers include Lainey Wilson, Band of Horses, Greensky Bluegrass, Niko Moon, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Drivin N’ Cryin, Elvie Shane, and more.

Music will play across two stages from 1-11 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 1-10 p.m. on Oct. 8. Gates will open at 12 p.m. each day. Riverfront Revival will also feature curated offerings of the Lowcountry’s best food, drinks, art, and culture along the beautiful backdrop of the Cooper River.

Tickets go on sale on March 24, with pre-sale available now.

Lifelong Philanthropist

Part of Darius’ passion for his hometown includes an innate desire to give back to the community, instilled by his late mother who was a nurse at the Medical University of South Carolina. Darius has raised millions of dollars for the hospital throughout his career and will continue to do so via Riverfront Revival.

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will once again benefit the Arts in Healing program at the Medical University of South Carolina. Rucker co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston.

2023 Riverfront Revival Lineup