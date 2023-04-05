Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, More to Headline Rebels & Renegades Festival

The festival calendar for 2023 continues to get bigger and better. In its second year, Rebels & Renegades Festival has extended to a three-day event. The festival will bring some of the best independent country, roots, bluegrass, and Americana artists to one iconic stage.

The Rebels & Renegades Festival will take place at the Monterey County Fairgrounds in Monterey, California. This killer lineup of country and roots artists will stand on the same stage where Jimi Hendrix set his Strat ablaze at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967. This blend of a historic setting with modern music echoes what the lineup represents: new takes on decades-old musical traditions.

The festival will start on Friday, October 6, and wrap up on Sunday, October 8. Currently, sign-ups for presale tickets are available. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 11 at 10 AM Pacific Time via Tixr.

Good Vibez Presents is promoting the festival. They’re the same company behind the California Roots Music & Arts Festival. Dan Sheehan of Good Vibez spoke about the new event in a statement. “What was once a dream has now become a reality. The lineup for Rebels & Renegades 2023 is one of the best lineups I have developed for any of our festivals. It was quite the process of putting it together over the last four months and I am really excited to share it with the world.”

California! I can’t wait to be apart of this STACKED lineup in October for Rebels & Renegades Fest!



Tickets on sale next Tuesday April 11th! pic.twitter.com/zArliYjIuS — Wyatt Flores (@WyattFlores10) April 4, 2023

Rebels & Renegades Festival Lineup

This is, indeed, one hell of a lineup. Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, and Wilco will headline the three-day event. Additionally, the festival will feature fan favorites like Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Charley Crockett, Reckless Kelly, and Vincent Neil Emerson. There are also plenty of up-and-comers that you should be checking out. Chief among them are artists like Danno Simpson, JD Clayton, and Wyatt Flores.

With that being said, let’s look at the full lineup.

Friday

Turnpike Troubadours

Old Crow Medicine Show

Morgan Wade

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Flatland Cavalry

The War and Treaty

Brent Cobb

The Steel Woods

Rayland Baxter

Boy Named Banjo

Jaime Wyatt

TK & The Hold Know Nothings

Danno Simpson

Saturday

Whiskey Myers

Charley Crockett

The Devil Makes Three

Paul Cauthen

Kurt Vile & The Violators

The California Honeydrops

Jamestown Revival

Reckless Kelly

Vincent Neil Emerson

JD Clayton

Channing Wilson

Sunday