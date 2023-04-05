Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, More to Headline Rebels & Renegades Festival

The festival calendar for 2023 continues to get bigger and better. In its second year, Rebels & Renegades Festival has extended to a three-day event. The festival will bring some of the best independent country, roots, bluegrass, and Americana artists to one iconic stage.
The Rebels & Renegades Festival will take place at the Monterey County Fairgrounds in Monterey, California. This killer lineup of country and roots artists will stand on the same stage where Jimi Hendrix set his Strat ablaze at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967. This blend of a historic setting with modern music echoes what the lineup represents: new takes on decades-old musical traditions.
The festival will start on Friday, October 6, and wrap up on Sunday, October 8. Currently, sign-ups for presale tickets are available. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 11 at 10 AM Pacific Time via Tixr.
Good Vibez Presents is promoting the festival. They’re the same company behind the California Roots Music & Arts Festival. Dan Sheehan of Good Vibez spoke about the new event in a statement. “What was once a dream has now become a reality. The lineup for Rebels & Renegades 2023 is one of the best lineups I have developed for any of our festivals. It was quite the process of putting it together over the last four months and I am really excited to share it with the world.”
Rebels & Renegades Festival Lineup
This is, indeed, one hell of a lineup. Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, and Wilco will headline the three-day event. Additionally, the festival will feature fan favorites like Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Charley Crockett, Reckless Kelly, and Vincent Neil Emerson. There are also plenty of up-and-comers that you should be checking out. Chief among them are artists like Danno Simpson, JD Clayton, and Wyatt Flores.
With that being said, let’s look at the full lineup.
Friday
- Turnpike Troubadours
- Old Crow Medicine Show
- Morgan Wade
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- Flatland Cavalry
- The War and Treaty
- Brent Cobb
- The Steel Woods
- Rayland Baxter
- Boy Named Banjo
- Jaime Wyatt
- TK & The Hold Know Nothings
- Danno Simpson
Saturday
- Whiskey Myers
- Charley Crockett
- The Devil Makes Three
- Paul Cauthen
- Kurt Vile & The Violators
- The California Honeydrops
- Jamestown Revival
- Reckless Kelly
- Vincent Neil Emerson
- JD Clayton
- Channing Wilson
Sunday
- Wilco
- Shakey Graves
- Elle King
- The Wood Brothers
- Sierra Ferrell
- Shane Smith & The Saints
- The Infamous Stringdusters
- Whitey Morgan & The 78s
- American Aquarium
- Mike & The Moonpies
- Wyatt Flores
- Peter One
- Satsang