Ty Herndon Teams With Terri Clark for New Track ‘Dents on a Chevy’

It’s exciting to see new and emerging artists embracing the kind of country music that made the 90s so great. However, with very few exceptions, those new artists can’t quite capture the sound. Luckily, plenty of 90s hitmakers are bringing new music to scratch that itch. Today, Ty Herndon and Terri Clark released “Dents on Chevy” and it’s the nostalgia fix you’ve been waiting for.

From the opening bars, “Dents on a Chevy” sounds like something that would have climbed the country charts about 30 years ago. Having the pair of 90s hitmakers on the track takes the nostalgia into overdrive. However, there’s more to this song than a case of remembering the good ol’ days.

Co-penned by Starner Jones, Leslie Satcher, and Will Robinson, “Dents on a Chevy” is the kind of song that you can send to someone who “gets” you. In the chorus, Ty Herndon and Terri Clark sing, “We go together like sand and good weather. / Like tacos and Tuesday nights. / We go together like pirates and treasure. / Small towns and two red lights. / Yeah, we go together like bonfires on a levee / Beers in a Yeti, dents on a Chevy.” We’ve all got a couple of folks like that in our lives, I think.

Herndon will feature “Dents on a Chevy” on his upcoming album Jacob. This will be his second single from the album to hit country radio. The first, “Til You Get There” impacted country radio in 2022. Additionally, Ty Herndon’s Christmas song “Sweet Christmas memories appeared in the Netflix holiday film The Noel Diary. Those songs saw success on the Mediabase and Music Row charts according to The Music Universe.

Ty Herndon Talks “Dents on a Chevy”

“We had a great run with the first single – ‘Til You Get There’ – but that was just a warm-up for what’s to come,” Herndon said. “I’m so excited for ‘Dents on a Chevy’ to head to radio as the second single from my album Jacob,” he added.

“Getting to duet with my friend Terri Clark on this track is like a dream come true,” Ty Herndon said. “The second I heard this, I knew it had to go on my album Jacob as a tribute to all those people in our lives who just fit – our husbands, wives, partners, best friends, and family members. Having people in our lives we can count on through the good times and the bad is so important, and this song is for them.”

Herndon added, “Jimmy Thow’s production and Terri Clark’s vocals send this track into the stratosphere, and I hope listeners will be turning their radios up – in their Chevys, of course – and thinking of the people in their lives who this song might apply to.”