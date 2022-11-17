Tyler Childers Adds Multiple New Tour Dates, Including Stop With Wynonna Judd

Recently, Tyler Childers announced his Send in the Hounds Tour after releasing the three-part album Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? in September. Now, he’s announced a few new tour dates and special guests. Childers is traveling with his long-time band The Food Stamps for the US tour, which begins on April 14, 2023, in New Orleans.

On Twitter, Childers announced to fans that he’s adding a date on April 19 in Houston, TX, with John R. Miller and Wayne Graham. Additionally, he added a Sept. 30 date in Greenwood Village, CO, with Wynonna Judd and The Travelin’ McCourys.

We’re adding a couple more dates and special guests.



4.19.23 | Houston, TX w/ John R. Miller & Wayne Graham

9.30.23 | Greenwood Village, CO w/ Wynonna Judd & The Travelin’ McCourys



Onsale tomorrow, 11.18 at 9 am local time.https://t.co/MVGU8ZuBGu pic.twitter.com/bRU17wBBYn — Tyler Childers (@TTChilders) November 17, 2022

Tickets officially go on sale tomorrow, Nov. 18, at 9 am. The tour begins at New Orleans’ The Fillmore on April 14. Among other notable venues are New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Santa Barbara’s Santa Barbara Bowl, Chicago’s The Salt Shed, Boston’s Leader Park Pavilion, Philadelphia’s The Met, and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Special guests on select nights include Charley Crockett, Drive-By Truckers, Elle King, Marcus King, Margo Price, Wynonna Judd, The Travelin’ McCourys, John R. Miller, S. G. Goodman, Abby Hamilton, Miles Miller, Wayne Graham, and Tommy Prine. Make sure to check the tour dates to see who’s accompanying Tyler Childers in your town.

Tyler Childers and His Band To Go On Tour After Releasing Three-Part Album ‘Can I Bring My Hounds to Heaven?’

This new album is the first new music fans have received from Tyler Childers since 2020. He released Long Violent History then. He came back with a triumphant bang, to say the least, with a three-part album featuring 8 songs, all with different sonic elements. Each version of the album–titled Hallelujah, Jubilee, and Joyful Noise–creates a unique listening experience.

Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps recorded the album in guitarist James Barker’s home studio. The Hallelujah version is more or less a live recording in a single room. The Jubilee version adds various instrumentals like strings, horns, and even a sitar. The Joyful Noise version is probably the most unique. It features remixes by DJ Charlie Brown Superstar, and also samples bits from “The Andy Griffith Show,” theologist Thomas Merton, and comedian Jerry Clower. Additionally, there are also elements of church services from the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music archives.

Childers and his band clearly put a lot of creative thought and passion behind the project. It will be interesting to see what versions of what songs they’re going to play on the road.

In addition to his tour, Tyler Childers will also be kicking off the inaugural Two Step Inn Festival in Georgetown, TX. The festival takes place at San Gabriel Park on April 15th and 16th, and Childers will headline with Zach Bryan.