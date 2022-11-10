Tyler Childers Announces 2023 ‘Send in the Hounds’ Tour Dates

It’s happening y’all! Tyler Childers and his longtime band, The Food Stamps, are heading out on the road next year for a nationwide tour.

After fans waited, what seemed like an agonizing two years, he finally released a brand new triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? in September. Now, Timmy is hitting the road with his band for the aptly named “Send in the Hounds Tour.”

The North American tour will run in April, June, August, and September, with support, depending on the date, from impressive acts such as Charley Crockett, Drive-By Truckers, Elle King, Marcus King, Margo Price, S John R. Miller, S.G. Goodman, Abby Hamilton, Miles Miller, and Wayne Graham.

Starting on April 14 at New Orleans’ The Fillmore, the run includes two nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Santa Barbara’s Santa Barbara Bowl, Berkeley’s Greek Theatre, Chicago’s The Salt Shed, Minneapolis’ The Armory, Boston’s Leader Park Pavilion, Philadelphia’s The Met, Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion and two nights at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre among several others.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18, at 9 a.m. local time, with various presales starting on Wednesday, November 16, at 9 a.m. local time.

The upcoming, highly anticipated tour makes it another watershed year for the proud Kentuckian. Galerie this fall, the 31-year-old dropped Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? via Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records.

Produced by Childers and his band, he recorded the three-part record in guitarist James Barker’s home studio. The album includes eight songs in three sonic variations: Hallelujah, Jubilee, and Joyful Noise.

Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps plan to ‘Send in the Hounds’ for 2023

The Hallelujah version showcases Tyler Childers and the band playing live in a single room. In contrast, the Jubilee style builds on it by adding strings, horns, and an arrangement of other instruments such as the dulcimer, mbira, and sitar

However, the real surprise of the album is the Joyful Noise version. It includes remixes created with DJ Charlie Brown Superstar (Brett Fuller) that sample elements from “The Andy Griffith Show,” theologist Thomas Merton and comedian Jerry Clower. There are also church service excerpts from the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music archives.

His latest album is the first new music fans have gotten a taste of since his Grammy-nominated 2020 release of Long Violent History— which came as a surprise to most.

This spring, as part of his tour, the “Feathered Indians” singer will play the inaugural Two Step Inn Festival in Georgetown, TX, at the San Gabriel Park on April 15th and 16th.

In addition, Zach Bryan will also perform. Together, the two Americana artists will act as headlining acts on Saturday and Sunday.