Tyler Childers Announces Last-Second Additions to Red Rocks Shows

Tyler Childers is gearing up for two big sold-out shows at Red Rocks in Colorado. He has an eclectic group of openers due to support the bill. Noga Erez, Luna & the Mountain Jets and Sweet Compression were already announced. Now, he’s adding another interesting duo. Meet Sangam.

“I’m bringing some more very special guests with me to Red Rocks…Sangam is a genre-bending east/west chamber music duo of sitarist Paul Livingstone and cellist Peter Jacobson. Check out their debut record before the show and see you there,” he captioned the post with a link to the new music.

The concerts take place on September 28 & 29 at the legendary music venue in Morrison, Colorado. They are among the last shows that Tyler Childers has on his current schedule as he readies the release of Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? on Friday. It’s an ambitious project, spanning three discs. The first single, “Angel Band,” was actually an older track that he gave studio treatment to for the first time. So there’s a decent chance that many of these songs will be older songs that are just now getting formally released.

He recently spoke about the new release.

“I hope that people take that it doesn’t matter – race, creed, religion and all of that,” he said. “The most important part is to protect your heart, cultivate that, and make that something useful for the world.”

He also talked about how “Angel Band” acts as an anchor for the album.

“It’s an anchor in a way that especially being the first foot out the door, I think that it helps people know what this album isn’t intended to be,” Tyler Childers said. It won’t be a gospel album. It’s an album that comes from a spiritual place.

Tyler Childers Set to Release ‘Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? Friday

He talked about the new release more.

“It’s much more so completely coming from a place of harmony and welcoming and this idea that we are all in this thing together,” he said. “Throughout the album, there’s a lot of talk about, like, ‘The Way of the Triune God’ and the Holy Trinity being a very Christian thing and talk about Jesus. That’s just from my raising. The Great Beyond and the Almighty is this massive idea that’s my filter. That’s what I’ve grown up being taught. And toying with that idea is just how I talk about it, I suppose.”

He has a couple of dates after the Red Rocks shows. He’ll perform at Kentucky Rising on October 11 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. The show benefits victims of the severe Kentucky floods this summer. Chris Stapleton and Dwight Yoakam, who are also Kentucky natives, also play the show. Next year, he’s on a massive bill at Stagecoach in Indio, Calif.