Tyler Childers, Charley Crockett, and More Country Artists Included on Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup



Bonnaroo continues to be one of the biggest music festivals with one of the most eclectic lineups in the country. The festival in Manchester, Tennessee started as a jam band event in 2002. Since then, organizers have started booking artists from a wide range of genres. So, attendees can see jam bands, bluegrass artists, rappers, rock bands, and some of the biggest names in country music. This year is no different.

Organizers released the 2023 Bonnaroo lineup earlier this week and it is just as eclectic as you’d imagine. This year, we see plenty of country artists on the bill. The four-day music festival will feature Tyler Childers, Charley Crockett, Morgan Wade, Molly Tuttle, Kip Moore, and many more.

Bonnaroo isn’t a country festival by any means, but it has long featured country artists in its lineup. For instance, Zach Bryan, Merle Haggard, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Rogers, and several other country greats over the years.

Presale tickets are available now on the Bonnaroo website. Currently, potential attendees can get general admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum 4-day passes. Additionally, 1-day passes are available. Those who don’t want to miss a note of Bonnaroo’s massive lineup can get camping and parking passes as well as glamping and backstage camping options. Check the festival’s website for more information.

Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup

Bonnaroo’s organizers threw a wide net for this year’s lineup. Check out the eclectic mix of performers below.

THURSDAY, 06/15

Zeds Dead

Liquid Stranger

070 Shake

Abraham Alexander

Big Freedia

Briscoe

Celisse

Cimafunk

CVC

Daily Bread

Dehd

Diarrhea Planet

Elephant Heart

Ezra Furman

JP Saxe

Mersiv

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Neighbor

Petey

Suki Waterhouse

FRIDAY, 06/16

Kendrick Lamar

Baby Keem

Vulfpeck

GRiZ

Portugal. The Man

Noah Kahan

Subtronics

Three 6 Mafia

Fleet Foxes

AFI

Sylvan Esso

Rina Sawayama

Charley Crockett

Morgan Wade

Alex G

MUNA

Diesel

Destroy Lonely

The Midnight

Knocked Loose

Matt Maeson

Peekaboo

black midi

Apashe

Emo Nite

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Madison Cunningham

Sampa the Great

Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b SubDocta

Maddy O’Neal

Jupiter and Okwess

NotLö

SATURDAY, 06/17

Odesza

Lil Nas X

Tyler Childers

My Morning Jacket

Louis the Child

Korn

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

JID

Sheryl Crow

STS9

Sofi Tukker

Big Wild

The Band Camino

Jenny Lewis

Yung Gravy

Remi Wolf

Bob Moses

Cory Wong

Ken Carson

Elderbrook

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Colony House

Walker & Royce

Devon Gilfillian

The Beths

Danielle Ponder

Giolì & Assia

Thee Sacred Souls

Night Tales

SuperJam

SUNDAY, 06/18

Foo Fighters

Paramore

Marcus Mumford

The Revivalists

Alesso

Pixies

girl in red

Umphrey’s McGee

Rebelution

Jacob Collier

Hippo Campus

Jauz

Peach Pit

Franz Ferdinand

Men I Trust

MK

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Amber Mark

Wax Motif

Kip Moore

Makaya McCraven

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Paris Jackson

Rome In Silver