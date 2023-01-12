Tyler Childers, Charley Crockett, and More Country Artists Included on Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup

Bonnaroo continues to be one of the biggest music festivals with one of the most eclectic lineups in the country. The festival in Manchester, Tennessee started as a jam band event in 2002. Since then, organizers have started booking artists from a wide range of genres. So, attendees can see jam bands, bluegrass artists, rappers, rock bands, and some of the biggest names in country music. This year is no different.
Organizers released the 2023 Bonnaroo lineup earlier this week and it is just as eclectic as you’d imagine. This year, we see plenty of country artists on the bill. The four-day music festival will feature Tyler Childers, Charley Crockett, Morgan Wade, Molly Tuttle, Kip Moore, and many more.
Bonnaroo isn’t a country festival by any means, but it has long featured country artists in its lineup. For instance, Zach Bryan, Merle Haggard, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Rogers, and several other country greats over the years.
Presale tickets are available now on the Bonnaroo website. Currently, potential attendees can get general admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum 4-day passes. Additionally, 1-day passes are available. Those who don’t want to miss a note of Bonnaroo’s massive lineup can get camping and parking passes as well as glamping and backstage camping options. Check the festival’s website for more information.
Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup
Bonnaroo’s organizers threw a wide net for this year’s lineup. Check out the eclectic mix of performers below.
THURSDAY, 06/15
Zeds Dead
Liquid Stranger
070 Shake
Abraham Alexander
Big Freedia
Briscoe
Celisse
Cimafunk
CVC
Daily Bread
Dehd
Diarrhea Planet
Elephant Heart
Ezra Furman
JP Saxe
Mersiv
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Neighbor
Petey
Suki Waterhouse
FRIDAY, 06/16
Kendrick Lamar
Baby Keem
Vulfpeck
GRiZ
Portugal. The Man
Noah Kahan
Subtronics
Three 6 Mafia
Fleet Foxes
AFI
Sylvan Esso
Rina Sawayama
Charley Crockett
Morgan Wade
Alex G
MUNA
Diesel
Destroy Lonely
The Midnight
Knocked Loose
Matt Maeson
Peekaboo
black midi
Apashe
Emo Nite
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Madison Cunningham
Sampa the Great
Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b SubDocta
Maddy O’Neal
Jupiter and Okwess
NotLö
SATURDAY, 06/17
Odesza
Lil Nas X
Tyler Childers
My Morning Jacket
Louis the Child
Korn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
JID
Sheryl Crow
STS9
Sofi Tukker
Big Wild
The Band Camino
Jenny Lewis
Yung Gravy
Remi Wolf
Bob Moses
Cory Wong
Ken Carson
Elderbrook
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Colony House
Walker & Royce
Devon Gilfillian
The Beths
Danielle Ponder
Giolì & Assia
Thee Sacred Souls
Night Tales
SuperJam
SUNDAY, 06/18
Foo Fighters
Paramore
Marcus Mumford
The Revivalists
Alesso
Pixies
girl in red
Umphrey’s McGee
Rebelution
Jacob Collier
Hippo Campus
Jauz
Peach Pit
Franz Ferdinand
Men I Trust
MK
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Amber Mark
Wax Motif
Kip Moore
Makaya McCraven
Sammy Rae & The Friends
Hermanos Gutiérrez
Paris Jackson
Rome In Silver