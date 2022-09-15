Tyler Childers Donates $20,000 to Kentucky Flood Relief

Tyler Childers is passionate about the region that raised him. Over the years, Childers has used his platform to spread awareness about issues affecting Appalachia. Additionally, his success has allowed him to give back to his community and others like it. When the recent floods struck Eastern Kentucky, the “Angel Band” singer stepped up to help out in several ways including going to the area and helping with cleanup efforts.

Over the next two months, Tyler Childers will play two concerts to benefit flood relief. This month, he’ll headline the Healing Appalachia concert. There, he’ll share the stage with Tommy Prine, Logan Halstead, Cole Chaney, Margo Price, Lost Dog Street Band, and several others. Then, in October, Childers will play the Kentucky Rising benefit at the Rupp Arena alongside Chris Stapleton and Dwight Yoakam.

Tyler Childers Makes a Generous Donation

Most recently, Tyler Childers and his wife, Senora May, donated $20,000 to an Eastern Kentucky-based nonprofit to help with flood relief. The money went to Aspire Appalachia. According to the foundation’s website, “Aspire Appalachia, Inc. is a volunteer-driven nonprofit dedicated to helping the neglected individuals and animals in Eastern Kentucky.” Recently, the foundation has been helping with flood relief efforts.

Aspire Appalachia shared news of the donation in a Facebook post. “Apologies while we fan girl a moment, but Tyler Childers’ Hickman Holler Relief Fund sent a donation for flood relief efforts,” the post read. It concluded with “Thank you for the support!”

The post also contained a photo showing a donation receipt for $20,000 from the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund. The receipt also reads, “Please list the donor as follows: Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Childers, The Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.”

The Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund

Senora May and Tyler Childers created the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund in 2020. Its goal is to “bring awareness and financial support for philanthropic efforts in the Appalachian Region.”

More specifically, the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund puts all donations toward funding “ongoing efforts in education, civil rights, and addiction recovery,” in the region.

Currently, the foundation set up by Tyler Childers and his wife is in the process of setting up the Hickman Holler Appalachian College Fund. This endowment will support scholarships for underprivileged students in a number of Appalachian colleges and universities.

Additionally, the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund supports the ACLU of Kentucky and the Louisville Urban League. Both of those organizations fight for the civil rights and personal liberties of Kentuckians.

In the area of addiction recovery, the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund supports Hope in the Hills. This non-profit organization is dedicated to fighting the opioid epidemic in the Appalachian region. It is also the nonprofit behind the Healing Appalachia benefit that Tyler Childers will headline later this month.

Visit the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund website for more information or to make a donation.