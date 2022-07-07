Tyler Childers to Headline Healing Appalachia Concert in September

It has been two years since the last Healing Appalachia concert event. The pandemic put the West Virginia-based fundraising event on hold. However, it did not dampen the passion of the organization or the artists with which they partner. This September 23rd and 24th, the event will be back in full swing with some of the best artists in country music, Americana, and roots music. Once again, Tyler Childers will headline the event.

Tyler Childers is the biggest name on the Healing Appalachia lineup. However, it’s impossible to overstate the amount of raw musical talent they’ve packed into this year’s event. The lineup includes Arlo McKinley, Lost Dog Street Band, Margo Price, Cole Chaney, and Tommy Prine, just to name a few. Each of these artists donates their time and energy to the event. As a result, most of the proceeds from the two-day concert go to Hope in the Hills.

Tickets and camping passes are available now through the Healing Appalachia website. The two-day event will take place at the State Fairgrounds of West Virginia.

Healing Appalachia: Great Music for a Great Cause

Healing Appalachia is the fundraising arm of Hope in the Hills. The foundation hopes to fight the epidemic of opioid epidemic that is sweeping the nation. The Appalachian region – for a multitude of reasons – has seen more than its fair share of addiction and death. As a result, this foundation hopes to build communities up while funding resources that lead to recovery from addiction.

The foundation’s vision, according to the Healing Appalachia website, is “To support communities of recovery building a more prosperous, healthy, and sustainable Appalachia free from addiction.”

Knowing that each ticket sold for the upcoming event is another step toward that goal makes it even better. We can help struggling communities fight of the ravages of addiction and see Tyler Childers and Cole Chaney live? Sign me up.

A Tragic Day Inspired Hope in the Hills

On August 15, 2016 26 people overdosed in Huntington, West Virginia, a city of less than 50,000 people. That tragic number made national news and brought attention to the opioid crisis in Appalachia. More than that, it spurred several local activists into action. The Healing Appalachia website goes into more depth. “This fateful day hammered home the fact that drug overdose is the leading cause of death for people under 50 in the United States. We knew we could not sit on the sidelines while friends and family members succumbed to the evils of opioid addiction. We decided we could impact the world best by starting at home.” So, they “gathered kindred spirits and used our musical gifts and love of community to create a non-profit Hope in the Hills, LLC, to produce a yearly concert of connection.”