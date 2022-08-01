Tyler Childers Helps Clean Up Kentucky Town After Severe Flooding

Tyler Childers has never once forgotten where he came from. He’s returning to headline the “Healing Appalachia” concert in September. It’s the event’s first return since the pandemic. This year’s concert will be on September 23 & 24. It benefits Hope for the Hills, a foundation that works to combat the opioid epidemic in the Appalachian region. Childers grew up in the hills of Eastern Kentucky. The festival takes place at the state fairgrounds in nearby West Virginia.

He’ll be joined on that bill by Galactic, Margo Price, Lucero, Arlo McKinley and a lot more.

He also took time out of his schedule to perform at a private memorial service of a longtime fan in Lexington, Kentucky recently. The singer performed one of his older songs, “Follow You to Virgie.” The fan was from the community of Virgie.

Tyler Childers is back at it and helping out the folks back home. Check out the photo from WYMT.

Tyler Childers was in the Burdine area of Jenkins today helping with flood cleanup. He is pictured here with James Addington from Jenkins.



📸: Lynn Caudill Gilliam pic.twitter.com/LGYLeIUMKx — WYMT (@WYMT) July 31, 2022

“Tyler Childers was in the Burdine area of Jenkins today helping with flood cleanup. He is pictured here with James Addington from Jenkins,” the post was captioned.

Childers is almost entirely absent from social media. There’s really no way anyone would have ever known he was assisting recovery efforts in the community if a fan hadn’t asked him to pose for a photo. That seems to be the kind of love that he has for his home state.

Tyler Childers in 2022

Tyler Childers has performed an extremely limited schedule of concerts this year. He did hop on the bill for Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic in Austin last month. It was an unusual set that was loaded with covers and not many of his own hits. He covered everyone from Kenny Rogers to the Grateful Dead. He also paid tribute to a rising Kentucky star named S.G. Goodman.

He stops by the Grand Ole Opry to pay tribute to John Anderson on August 6. Dan Auerbach, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Sierra Hull, Elizabeth Cook and more join for the tribute show. It takes place a day after a new Anderson tribute album drops. All of those folks are on the album along with Sturgill Simpson, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs and more. The performance will air live on Circle Television on Saturday evening. The Opry is also available to stream via WSM.

Tyler Childers sold out a pair of shows at Red Rocks in September. Those are on September 28 & 29. If you don’t have a ticket to one of those shows, the only other chance you’ll have to catch a full performance from the “Feathered Indians” singer is the Healing Appalachia benefit. You can get ticket information about that one at his website.