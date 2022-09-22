Tyler Childers Hints at More New Music on the Way in Cryptic Post

We’re now just nine days away from a new Tyler Childers album, and on Monday, he posted another teaser for the long-awaited music. He released a studio version of “Angel Band” earlier this month. The track hasn’t appeared on a studio album, but it has existed for a while. In the new tease, he seems to be hinting that at least some of the new music may have a similar past. Check out the post below.

It appears to be an old photo. A fresh-shaven Childers is sitting behind a drum kit in what looks like a basement. Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? is due on September 30 and it’s a triple album. So, maybe at least one of these discs is filled with other old songs that have never seen the studio treatment. Maybe it’s more. But that’s definitely the vibe that he’s giving in the rollout.

The album is his first since 2020’s surprise drop, Long Violent History. But that album was almost entirely a traditional, instrumental bluegrass album. The title track had lyrics, but it was the only one. Otherwise, this is the first studio album Tyler Childers has released since 2019’s Country Squire. While his own imprint, Hickman Holler Records put that one out, it was licensed to RCA and was his major label debut. New music from Tyler Childers has always arrived in different forms. Taking a cue from his fellow Kentuckian Sturgill Simpson, he’s always made his own rules. It’ll be interesting to see exactly what he has in mind with a triple album.

Tyler Childers Gives Back to Kentucky

Tyler Childers’s home state of Kentucky suffered historic flooding over the summer that damaged a lot of lives. He visited the state to get his hands dirty and help in person. And he also recently donated $20,000 to flood relief.

He’ll also team up with fellow natives Chris Stapleton and Dwight Yoakam for a massive relief show at Lexington’s Rupp Arena. The show is on October 11. He’ll also take part in Healing Appalachia, a concert to benefit nonprofits fighting opioid addiction in the area. The show is on September 24 and there’s a live stream. Check out the info below.

You still have time to get your Livestream ticket. https://t.co/iZBdLIVvvF pic.twitter.com/VKBvrd303H — Tyler Childers (@TTChilders) September 21, 2022

He has a couple of big sold-out dates at Red Rocks coming up at the end of the month, too. But otherwise, his schedule is pretty limited. Perhaps a full support tour will be announced after the album arrives. He has plenty of time between this run of shows and his next big one. That’s a stacked bill at Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. on April 30. To check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information for each, visit his website.