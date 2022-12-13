Tyler Childers Hosts Music Workshop, Donates Instruments to Colorado Elementary School

Tyler Childers is doing his part to make sure future generations have an appreciation for good music. Not just by making his own incredibly timeless songs, but by also making sure kids these days have the instruments and know-how needed to make their own tunes.

Back towards the end of September, Childers played back-to-back sold-out shows at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. He recently shared that while out there, he hosted a music workshop at an elementary school with his band. They helped set the kids up with new instruments to cut their teeth on too. He also provided information on how people can get involved with Can’d Aid, the charity that helped make it all possible.

Before Red Rocks, me and the boys went to Foothills Elementary and partnered with @CANdAid to host a music workshop for the students and set them up with some new ukuleles, drum kits, and more. Give to the next generation of musicians. https://t.co/GRHT93gmvt

📸 Emma Delevante pic.twitter.com/LJ7wVj2J3q — Tyler Childers (@TTChilders) December 13, 2022

The country music superstar released his third studio project, Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven, back in the fall. It was essentially three albums in one. It served as a good reminder that Childers is still an absolute heavyweight champ on the music scene. Adding to the undisputed authenticity of his music, he didn’t even tell his band they were recording a new album. He didn’t want it to seem like work for them. Instead, he wanted the new project to just sound like he was jamming with the boys. The album certainly sounds different than his previous two, Purgatory and Country Squire. That was intentional, and Childers revealed his vision for the experimental project runs deeper than just music.

He also recently announced next year’s Send In The Hounds Tour alongside his band The Food Stamps. Also performing will be a big-time lineup of opening acts, including his fellow Kentuckian Wynona Judd.

Tyler Childers Continues Leveraging His Music For Good Causes

Despite establishing himself as one of the biggest names in country music, Tyler Childers has stayed true to his roots. He continues to use the platform music has provided him to raise money and awareness for good causes.

Earlier this year, floods ravaged the Appalachian region of Kentucky where Childers was born and raised. The Universal Sound singer immediately stepped up. He got his hands dirty with the cleanup efforts and put his wallet to work as well. Even prior to the flooding, he and his wife Senora May also created the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund with the intention of “bringing awareness and financial support for philanthropic efforts in the Appalachian Region.”

Childers also used his musical talents and name recognition to headline two major concerts that raised funds for efforts to help improve the region he calls home. The Healing Appalachia event he played back in September was in partnership with Hope in the Hills, a foundation set out to fight the opioid epidemic and “to support communities of recovery building a more prosperous, healthy, and sustainable Appalachia free from addiction.”

Then in October, Childers teamed up with some of the biggest names in country music and fellow Bluegrass State natives to raise money for flood relief efforts. Childers was joined by Chris Stapleton and Dwight Yoakam for the Kentucky Rising event, which also included surprise appearances from Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, and S.G. Goodman.

The concert raised more than $2 million for flood relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky. 100% of the proceeds generated were donated to a good cause. If you missed the concert or the live stream, then check out this epic version of Childer’s hit song Follow You To Virgie, which he performed alongside Stapleton. And then consider making a donation at the link in Tyler’s tweet to keep the good times rolling for future generations.