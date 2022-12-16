Tyler Childers Releases Face Value Tickets for 2023 Concerts Amid Ticketmaster’s Backlash

Ticketmaster has been in the news for all the wrong reasons this year. Between their “dynamic pricing” and the fact that scalpers resell tickets for insane amounts, fans and artists alike are speaking out. Springsteen fans spoke out about insane prices this year. Garth Brooks slammed the “dynamic pricing” strategy. Turnpike Troubadours tickets were going for thousands of dollars. Then, there was the Taylor Swift debacle that resulted in a class-action lawsuit and an investigation from the Justice Department for Ticketmaster. Also, Zach Bryan has been railing against the ticket giant for months. In the face of all that, Tyler Childers announced face-value ticket sales earlier today.

Tyler Childers is one of the hottest artists in the independent country music world. He’s one of the few indie artists who have risen to some level of mainstream success. However, he didn’t let all that fame go to his head. Instead, he wants to make sure he’s doing right by his fans on his upcoming tour.

Me and the boys are teaming up with @CashorTrade to release a limited quantity of face value tickets for every show on the 2023 Send in the Hounds Tour. Head over to the CashorTrade for more info on where, when, and how to score tickets. https://t.co/YcMXwZTQJT pic.twitter.com/hw7yjxB5kT — Tyler Childers (@TTChilders) December 16, 2022

Earlier today, Tyler Childers took to social media to let everyone know how he planned to make that happen. “Me and the boys are teaming up with [CashorTrade] to release a limited quantity of face-value tickets for every show on the 2023 Send in the Hounds Tour,” he wrote in the caption. Childers urged his fans to visit the ticket seller’s website for information on how to get those tickets.

Get Your Face Value Tyler Childers Tickets

The CashorTrade website states that they’ll offer face-value tickets for every show on Tyler Childers’ upcoming tour. “In the wake of recent ticket on-sales, the call to action was clear,” the site reads. “Fans need an alternative and we will deliver on just that. Our goal is to keep tickets priced at face value and made available to real fans like yourself.”

They’re doing this by keeping the sales behind a membership wall. Starting today, CashorTrade members with alerts for Tyler Childers turned on will get an email that will give them more information. “The email will contain dates and times for the multiple ticket drops, as we will be releasing tickets for all shows along the tour.” Head to the CashorTrade website to get more information on how you can be on that mailing list.