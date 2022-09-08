Tyler Childers Releases New Single ‘Angel Band,’ Announces Triple Album

Fans have been waiting for over two years for new music from Tyler Childers. Now, after a few days of teasing, a few cryptic posts, and a truckload of speculation, the time has come. As promised, Childers released his new single “Angel Band” this morning. Additionally, he shared some big news. His new triple album Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? drops at the end of the month.

We’ve got a ton to talk about here. So, let’s start with the new single.

Tyler Childers Takes Us to Church with “Angel Band”

In recent months, Tyler Childers fans have heard him play a laundry list of gospel-inspired songs. This led many to believe that his next project would be a little more faith-based than usual. They were right. “Angel Band” takes a look at a few glory-bound characters from Childers’ days growing up in the Freewill Baptist Church. Then, Childers uses a verse to share his vision of Heaven. “There’s Hindus, Jews, and Muslims / And Baptists of all kinds / Catholic girls and Amish boys/ Who’ve left their plows behind/ Up there in the choir / Wonderin’ why exactly / They been fussin’ this whole time.”

Sonically, this song highlights the new sound that Tyler Childers and his band have been honing on the road recently. It’s Southern gospel with big, funky organs, and a touch of psychedelia. Honestly, it fits the subject matter of the song and the video like a glove.

Speaking of the Video…

Tyler Childers came out swinging with this video. It picks up where the trailer for the video left off. We see the hillbilly character (played by Casey Campbell), Tyler, and the band approaching a barn. As they set to work, the hillbilly has a couple of close calls and ends up getting called home to Heaven. When he dies, we get a glimpse of the heaven that Childers sings about in the song. It looks a whole lot like a tight-knit community working together to grow or make everything they need.

It will be interesting to see if Childers continues the adventures of this character in future music videos.

Tyler Childers Announces a Triple Album

When Tyler Childers announced the single premiere yesterday, he also promised some more big news. As we suspected, that news was a new album announcement. He broke the news on social media a few minutes after the video went live.

The new album, 'Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?' is out 9.30.

As you can see, Childers isn’t messing around. Usually, an artist will release a single and we’ll have to wait months to get the whole album. Not Tyler Childers, though. The new record will be out on September 30th. We’re just 22 days and counting away from a triple album.

Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? features eight new songs. However, Childers and the band recorded three versions of each tune. There’s the Hallelujah Version, the Jubilee Version, and the Joyful Noise Version. The “Angel Band” video contains the Jubilee Version of the song. If you pull it up on a streaming service, you’ll find that and the Hallelujah Version. We have to wait until the 30th to hear the Joyful Noise cut.

As you can tell from the “Angel Band” recordings, the Jubilee Version is the funky new sound. Conversely, the Hallelujah Version sounds a little more country.

Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? Tracklist