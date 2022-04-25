Tyler Childers Returning to Red Rocks for Two Shows in September

In case you missed it the first time he took to this legendary stage, Tyler Childers is returning to Red Rocks in September. Childers played two shows last year at the beautiful venue and he’s set to return around the same time as last year. The end of September is a great time to listen to country music. Especially if you find yourself at a place as cool as Red Rocks.

While Childers largely stays out of the media and rarely posts on social media, when new shows are announced it lights up timelines everywhere. The official Red Rocks Park Instagram page posted about the upcoming shows. The Kentucky singer is going to be joined by some very interesting and talented acts.

Check out the post below and see the flyer for the show.

“NEW SHOWS,” the caption says. “On Sept. 28 & 29, Tyler Childers returns to [Red Rocks] with Noga Erez on both nights, Luna & the Mountain Jets on Sept. 28 and Joslyn & the Sweet Compressions on Sept. 29. Tickets on sale Friday, [May] 20 at 10am MT!”

Just looking at the acts featured alongside Tyler Childers at Red Rocks, the show is going to be awesome. If you are a fan of music, this will have a little bit of everything for you. Noga Erez is an Israeli electro-pop artist that has cultivated a dedicated following. Then, you have Lune & the Mountain Jets, an Appalachian-rock band that’s been doing the music thing for the better part of 20 years.

Joslyn & the Sweet Compressions is a funky soul band that is anchored by the powerful and wonderful vocals of Josyln Hampton. These shows will be well worth the price of admission no matter which night you go to.

Tyler Childers Red Rocks Shows Revealed Days After Pregnancy Announcement

While Tyler Childers returning to Red Rocks is absolutely awesome, it probably isn’t even on the singer’s mind right now. With that show so far away, Childers has more important things to worry about. Like getting a nursery set up. Over the weekend, Senora May announced she and her husband are expecting a baby. Of course, May has her own music career as well.

However, with the announcement of a baby on the way, she has decided to take off the rest of the year. This way the family can focus on bringing their child into the world. Right now, neither husband nor wife has opened up on social media about the pregnancy. Again, not their style or usual way of going about things. The best part is that she made the announcement in the middle of her set at the Mountain Mushroom Festival.

So, Tyler Childers is going to be at Red Rocks later this year. He and his wife are expecting a baby, plus all of the other shows and festivals that the singer has planned. It sounds like it will be a busy year for the singer-songwriter and family. Best of luck to him and Senora May!