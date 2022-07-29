Tyler Childers, Sierra Hull & More to Pay Tribute to John Anderson on Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate the influence and music of the incomparable John Anderson on August 6. A number of artists will take the stage with John during the showcase, including Dan Auerbach and Tyler Childers, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Sierra Hull, Elizabeth Cook, and more. The celebration will take place one day after the August 5 release of John’s new album, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson.

The aforementioned artists are all featured on the 13-song tribute album, along with Eric Church (“Mississippi Moon”), Sturgill Simpson (“When It Comes to You”), Luke Combs (“Seminole Wind”), the late John Prine (“1959”), Jamey Johnson (“I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal”), and Ashley McBryde (“Straight Tequila Night”).

The Opry celebration will air live on Aug. 6 on Circle Television and will live-stream via Circle’s social channels. The Opry show will also air in its entirety on WSM Radio.

Musical Force

John was a musical force on the charts in both the early 1980s and the early 1990s. His distinctive voice helped usher in the neo-traditional movement of the 1980s with other like-minded artists, including George Strait and Keith Whitley.

John hit the top of the charts for the first time with 1982’s “Wild and Blue,” followed by 1983’s “Swingin’,” which earned the CMA Single of the Year award, and “Black Sheep.” In addition, John won the CMA Horizon Award for Best New Artist in 1983, besting the likes of Reba McEntire and Strait. John caught his second “wind” in the early ’90s with a number of hits, including “Straight Tequila Night,” “Seminole Wind,” “Money in the Bank,” and more. The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted John in 2014.

“Listening to everybody do their own takes on the songs shows how the songs really come through,” says John Anderson. “And I thought to myself, ‘You might have been young and foolish back then, but you sure did pick some good songs.’ It’s very gratifying to know that some things really do not change, and a great country song remains a great country song. Any one person on the record would be a real tribute, but all of them together? It’s a pretty big deal for me personally.”

The tribute album was produced by Dan Auerbach and David Ferguson—the same duo who helmed John’s 2020 album, Years. Each artist recorded vocals at Auerbach’s Nashville studio.

‘A Tribute to John Anderson’ Track List