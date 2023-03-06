Tyler Childers, The Lumineers Set to Headline Catbird Music Festival at the Site of Woodstock 1969

It seems like more festivals crop up every year and 2023 is no different. We’re not complaining, though. Weekends full of live music and hanging out with like-minded people are never bad things. However, the inaugural Catbird Music Festival is a little different.

Like many other multi-day musical events, it will feature some killer performances. What makes this festival special, though, is that it takes place at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts which used to be Yasgur’s Farm, the site of the legendary Woodstock Music & Art Fair in 1969.

Festival organizers released the full lineup on social media earlier today. In the post, they noted that Catbird will be the first music festival to take place on the grounds since Woodstock.

With their first outing, organizers of the Catbird Music Festival are striking a balance between the past and the future. The historic setting calls back to one of the most iconic music events in history. At the same time, the festival’s lineup contains some of the best independent and up-and-coming country, folk, and Americana acts in the business.

The festival will take place on August 19th and 20th. Presale tickets will be available on Wednesday, March 8 at 10 am Eastern Time on the festival’s website. Ticket options include 1 and 2-day general admission passes, GA+, VIP, and Platinum passes. Additionally, Catbird is offering a variety of camping passes. General parking for the festival will be free.

Catbird Music Festival Lineup

The 2-day festival will feature 22 performers split between two stages. The Lumineers and The War on Drugs will headline on August 19th. Tyler Childers and the Trey Anastasio Band will headline the next night. Check out the full lineup below.

August 19th

The Lumineers

The War on Drugs

Band of Horses

Trampled by Turtles

Margo Price

James Bay

Johnnyswim

Adia Victoria

49 Winchester

Briscoe

John R. Miller

August 20th

Tyler Childers

Trey Anastasio Band

Dispatch

Charley Crockett

Amos Lee

Morgan Wade

Celisse

Allison Russell

The Soul Rebels

Eggy

Madeline Edwards

More to Do at Catbird Music Festival

As if the killer lineup wasn’t enough, Catbird Festival will offer more than music. They’ll have plenty of great local food, craft beer, cocktails, and more. Folks who go for a VIP or GA+ pass will have easy access to refreshments with their full-service bars and dedicated dishes. Those who spring for Platinum passes will be able to sample all the food and drink the festival has to offer without spending another dime.

The Music Universe reports that festivalgoers will also be able to visit The Museum at Bethel for $10. The museum features a collection of authentic artifacts from the area as well as interactive media exhibits. There is even a fully tricked-out psychedelic bus dedicated to Woodstock.