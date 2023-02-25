Tyler Farr Drops ‘Country as Shit’ Featuring Jelly Roll [LISTEN]

Tyler Farr teamed up with Jelly Roll for a new single that pays homage to growing up in the south, and he appropriately dubbed it Country as Shit.

The song blends Farr’s gritty, soulful vocals with Jelly Roll’s edgy country rap and tells the story of every “back woods” boy who grew up on Willie, Waylon, and “southern twang.”

“Round here our trucks stay muddy,” Farr sings in the refrain. “Out here our cooler’s loaded down. Ain’t scared to knuckle up buddy. You better think twice ‘fore you run that mouth. What you see is what you get. And what you get is what it is. Livin’ like Willie and Waylon and No Show did. Keepin’ it country as shit.”

Farr and Jelly Roll served as co-writers for the single with Andy Sheridan, Vicky McGehee, and Josh Mirenda. To produce it, they worked with fellow country music star Jason Aldean and his bandmates Tully Kennedy and Kurt Allison.

“Man, there’s nothing better than being in the studio and making a hit with your best friends,” Farr said in a statement. “Jason is a freaking blast to be in the studio with and Jelly took the energy to new heights. We are so excited to share with y’all what it sounds like when our three worlds collide.”

Fate Played a Part in the Tyler Farr and Jelly Roll Collaboration

In an interview with All Country News, Tyler Farr explained that the lyrics came together in pieces. And Jelly Roll’s freestyle rapping was the final addition.

Interstingly, Farr had wanted to collaborate with the Son Of A Sinner artist for a couple of years, but he was waiting for the perfect project. And fate played a hand in bringing him into the new song.

“When we wrote Country As Shit, we weren’t trying to write for radio,” Farr said. “I just wanted to write something for me. After we were done writing the song, my buddy said to me that having Jelly on the track would be badass. So they really talked me into it. Oddly enough, Jelly and I ran into each other in downtown Nashville. I asked Jelly to be on it and he instantly agreed. I was just happy he liked the song.”

The release comes six months after Aldean teased the project on social media. On Twitter and Instagram, the Dirt Road Anthem singer posted a picture of Farr and Jelly Roll in his studio, and he thanked his “badass” friend Jelly Roll for “bringin’ some heat” with his unique style.