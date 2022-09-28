Tyler Hubbard Shares Heartwarming Message in New Music Video for ‘Inside and Out’

Tyler Hubbard is off to a fine start on his path to a solo career. “5 Foot 9” was an absolute smash this summer. He followed that success with a full EP titled Dancin’ in the Country. The six tracks served as a preview to his full-length debut, which is due early next year. The album dropped on August 19, just in time for fans to get acquainted with the solo music before he joined Keith Urban’s ‘Speed of Now’ tour. His second single was the title track, and now, he’s releasing a third. Perhaps all six tracks will receive the music video treatment. Check out the music video for “Inside and Out” below.

Tyler Hubbard dedicated the track to his daughter, Olivia Rose. But he says that the message is universal. He wrote the track with Brad Tursi, Jordan Schmidt and Trevor Rosen.

“This is one of my favorite songs, and I’m really head and see the message behind it through the video,” Hubbard said, according to CMT. “‘Inside and Out’ is also a family favorite and my daughter calls it ‘her song,’ but the message is universal. I want my wife, kids, and really anyone listening, to know that inner beauty is more important than outer beauty. And I want everyone to hear that message in this song.”

He teased the song in May on his Instagram. He added that, “I will tell her this forever.”

Tyler Hubbard Releases ‘Inside and Out’ Music Video

He added a few more thoughts about the single in an Instagram post.

“The ‘Inside and Out’ video really captured the essence and heart of the song. It brings me back to the feeling of being a kid where the innocence, fun and beauty of life was all I knew. I hope this video makes you smile and brings you a childlike joy the way it did for me when we were filming the video,” he captioned the post.

It’s a fun video, and the lyrics definitely feel like he had his daughter in mind.

Meanwhile, as Florida-Georgia Line has played their last concert together for the foreseeable future, Tyler Hubbard is looking ahead at his own path. He hopped on Keith Urban’s ‘Speed of Now’ tour a few weeks ago, and he’ll stay with the “Brown Eyes Baby” singer through November. Next up, they’re at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Mo. on September 29. There’s a big stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 7. It wraps on November 5 at XCel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Then, Urban heads to Australia for a run in December. Check out all of Tyler Hubbard’s dates and get ticket information for each at his website.