Tyler Hubbard’s New Song ‘Me for Me’ Serves As a Thank You Note To His Wife

Since dissolving Florida Georgia Line last year, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have begun pursuing their own solo careers. While BK hasn’t made it big solo just yet, Tyler Hubbard’s been releasing song after song and, so far, not one of them has been a flop. Last year, Hubbard hit big at country radio with his single, “5 Foot 9,” a sweet tribute to his wife, Hayley Stommel. Less than a year later, the country music star is honoring his bride once again, releasing another new song, “Me For Me,” as a thank-you note to Stommel. Take a listen below.

Entitled “Me For Me,” the brand new song has a fun rhythm, though it boasts an especially heartfelt message. As you might guess from the title, “Me For Me” gushes about the ways the country star’s wife loves him just as himself.

Though each verse of the song highlights what Tyler Hubbard might see as negative traits, the chorus is honey-sweet. The singer croons, “She loves me for me, just as country as can be / Little rough around the edges like the holes in these old jeans / Ain’t askin’ me to change nothin’, far as I can see / She don’t want nobody different, no one else I gotta be, no / She loves me for me.”

Hubbard released “Me For Me” on Friday, January 6th, however, the surefire hit is supposed to feature on the singer’s upcoming self-titled solo album on January 27th. According to Taste of Country, “Me For Me” was written by Tyler Hubbard and fellow country music stars Thomas Rhett and Russell Dickerson.

Tyler Hubbard Brings Christmas Cheer to Nashville Children’s Hospital

As if you needed another reason to love Tyler Hubbard.

During the holiday season, the country music star took a break from the studio to hand-deliver Christmas cheer to a children’s hospital in Nashville. Partnering with First Responders Children’s Foundation and Mattel, Tyler Hubbard brought more than 2,000 toys to youth patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Nashville’s Vanderbilt Medical Center.

At the charitable event, Tyler Hubbard also met with some of the hospital’s young patients one on one and even took some time to perform for them and their families. Speaking about the experience at the event last month, Tyler Hubbard said, “It’s always an honor to visit the kids at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Thanks to Mattel and First Responders Children’s Foundation for making this happen for the kids. Spending time with the kids was so special. I hope we brought some joy to these families this holiday season. This is truly what the holidays are all about.”

Hubbard’s appearance at the hospital was actually part of a much larger cause—the Parade of Trees. The Parade of Trees also sees participation from other country stars like Alan Jackson and Keith Urban.