Tyler Hubbard Personally Delivers Toys to Kids in Nashville Hospital: WATCH

For this holiday season, Tyler Hubbard is giving back to his local community. Recently, the former Florida Georgia Line frontman made a trip to a local children’s hospital to pay a special visit to children receiving medical treatment.

According to reports, the country star partnered with First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) and Mattell to bring over 2,000 toys to children at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Nashville’s Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Hubbard’s goal to bring joy to the children was made possible by FRCR’s Toy Express initiative. During the altruistic moment, police cars and firetrucks brought the Christmas toys to the hospital. In addition, Hubbard was also joined by the area’s first responders and Jillian Crane, the organization’s president, and CEO.

“It’s always an honor to visit the kids at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt,” Hubbard said about getting the opportunity. “Thanks to Mattel and First Responders Children’s Foundation for making this happen for the kids. Spending time with the kids was so special. I hope we brought some joy to these families this holiday season. This is truly what the holidays are all about.”

In a clip from the event, viewers can see the singer taking time to hand-deliver the gifts to the patients. Later, Hubbard went to the hospital’s Seacrest Studio to get to know some of the children one-on-one. He even performed songs for some of the patients and their loved ones.

The charitable venture was also part of a larger initiative known as the Parade of Trees. Parade of Trees is an endeavor Hubbard is actively involved in. The endeavor also has Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, and Little Big Town as other participants.

Tyler Hubbard reaches new heights with his solo career

“We are incredibly appreciative of Tyler Hubbard, First Responders Children’s Foundation, Universal Music Group Nashville, and Gaylord Opryland Resort for their generosity and support of Monroe Carell during the holiday season,” said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Monroe Carell.

She added: “The giving spirit of all involved is what makes our Nashville community such a special place and will go a long way to brighten a hospital stay for many children and families.”

Meanwhile, Tyler Hubbard is still riding high after he recently reached a major milestone in his solo career. Last month, he earned his first No. 1 hit since disbanding from Florida Georgia Line. He recently released his new song, “5 Foot 9.”

The song also marks Hubbard’s first release since Florida Georgia Line announced their split in February of this year. Hubbard also became the first male country artist previously in a country duo to hit No. 1 as a solo artist. The song was also certified gold by the RIAA.