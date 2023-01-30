Tyler Hubbard Talks Florida Georgia Line Split: ‘That Was Supposed to Happen’

Tyler Hubbard has found a smooth road to a successful solo career since splitting from Florida Georgia Line. As he explained in a recent interview, the change was a nerve-wracking concept at first. But in retrospect, it’s exactly what needed to happen.

The 35-year-old singer and songwriter broke into country music as half of the Grammy-nominated band in 2012 with their debut single Cruise. The song catapulted him and his bandmate Brian Kelley to fame when it broke several records and hit no.1 on the U.S Counrty, U.S. Country Airplay, and Canadian Country Billboard charts.

But despite staying on top of the charts for an entire decade, Florida Georgia Line broke up last summer.

Hubbard went on to drop his self-titled debut album on January 27, 2023. While it’s too early to gauge its popularity yet, a single from the project promises a bright future.

The singer released 5 Foot 9 last May and it has since hit no. 1 on the U.S. Country Airplay and Canada Country charts. It also has 289M global streams to date, which makes it the second-best-selling country EP debut of 2022.

Not Everyone Believed Tyler Hubbard Could Forge a Solo Career

In retrospect, forging a solo career was a great move. Tyler Hubbard proved that he has the talent to carry on without the band. But when he first decided to go it alone, he had a few naysayers.

“There [were] people I highly respect that said, ‘Man, I don’t know if this is the right decision.’ I thought, well, ultimately, it wasn’t my decision to make. It’s already been made for me. And I got to do what’s best for me at this point and make lemonade out of lemons,” he told CMT.

“Sitting back now, a year later, I’m looking back and thinking, ‘man, that was supposed to happen. We’re in a better place, where I’m really thankful and grateful that all of it went down,” he continued. “I definitely had those people that were close to me, even, that just said, ‘Man, how can you walk away from FGL?” So, yeah, it’s been challenging, but also very fun.”

Tyler Hubbard admitted that it was daunting to create an album without Kelley by his side. But in the end, he helped his “great team” pen and produced all 18 tracks on the project, which has given him the confidence to continue forging on as a country music great.

“I think it’s just re-energized me. It’s given me a rebirth of creativity. And it’s also been a self-discovery journey and a process for me,” he noted.”…It’s forced me into looking a little deeper, looking within, and getting to… with an effort and an intention to get to show that to the world and connect with people on a deeper level.”

“So I think that’s something valuable, Hubbard continued. “Whether it’s within music or anything you do, I think human connection is invaluable. And I’m really cherishing that at this moment.”