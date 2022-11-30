Under the Big Sky Festival 2023 Will Feature Zach Bryan, Hank Williams Jr., LeAnn Rimes, and More

Since its inception in 2019, Under the Big Sky Festival has attracted tens of thousands of eager music fans by delivering killer lineups. Attendees of the Montana-based festival have watched acts like Turnpike Troubadours, Margo Price, Trampled by Turtles, Zach Bryan, and many more ply their trade on the stage at the Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish.

“The core of this has always been Americana, red dirt, independent country,” Under the Big Sky founder and CEO of Outriders Present said of the festival. “That’s always been the dream. I think it speaks well to the Pacific Northwest and the people here that they know the culture of who we are and all the things we do here. It’s surreal to see this whole thing come to fruition.”

Under the Big Sky 2023 Is Going to be Huge

Earlier today, Outriders Present released the lineup for 2023’s Under the Big Sky Festival. It looks like the annual event is delivering another year of killer country and roots music. Zach Bryan, Hank Williams Jr., Colter Wall, Charley Crockett, The Dead South, and more will share the stage in July.

Currently, the Under the Big Sky Festival Twitter account is silent on next year’s event. However, several artists who are pleased to be on the bill have shared the official lineup with their followers. Additionally, you can find the lineup and a countdown to ticket sales on the festival’s website.

Super pumped to hit Montana for the first time and very grateful to be apart of this completely STACKED OUT lineup at @underbigskyfest



Tickets on sale Friday, 12/9 at 12PM MT

The 2023 Under the Big Sky lineup features a wide array of country and roots performers. 90s hitmaker Leann Rimes will be there alongside current fan favorites like Zach Bryan, Colter Wall, and Whiskey Myers. Additionally, up-and-comers like Drayton Farley and Vincent Neil Emerson appear on the list.

Under the Big Sky Festival takes place on July 14-16, 2023 on Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish, Montana. Tickets and passes for the festival go on sale Friday, December 9th at noon Mountain Time.

The Perfect Festival for Yellowstone Fans

Yellowstone fans are going to love next year’s Under the Big Sky Festival. Ryan Bingham is on the bill and Luke Grimes is listed as a special guest. Additionally, many of the bands have lent their tunes to the hit TV show. Music from Shane Smith & The Saints has been featured on the show several times. Then, there are acts like Zach Bryan and Whiskey Myers who got huge bumps in popularity from the show. Great music and the fact that the festival takes place on a working ranch in Montana and features a rodeo during the three-day event make it the perfect destination for fans of the series.

Under the Big Sky Festival Full Lineup