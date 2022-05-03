VIDEO: Larry Strickland, Naomi Judd’s Husband, Pays Heartfelt Tribute After Her Death

In the wake of her death, Larry Strickland, the husband of Naomi Judd has penned an emotional tribute to the late country singer. Ashley Judd, Naomi’s daughter recorded a snippet of a song that Strickland was singing. It was an intimate and private moment. Of course, the best way to honor the late country music legend is through song.

It has been a few days since the news broke that Naomi Judd had died. Since then, the tributes, messages, stories, and memories have poured out on social media and elsewhere. Of course, Naomi’s daughters are going through the grieving process with the rest of the family. That includes Naomi’s husband Larry.

With a sweet baritone and love in his voice, Strickland slowly sings How Great Thou Art. The family was singing hymns together, a fitting way to be together during this sad time.

Scroll through the photos of Ashley’s post and you’ll see the video clips below. Watch Naomi Judd’s husband Larry Strickland sing.

“In beloved community with my big sister, gazing at the new bronze plaque inducting [The Judds] into the [Country Music Hall of Fame],” the caption says. “Listening to [grandpa], my altar to mama, with her silhouette from when she was 11, my bereft Pop [Larry Strickland] singing How Great Thou Art for me on my sleeping Porch.”

The family looks like they are together and dealing with their grief in their own way. The best way that they can. Strickland was married to Naomi Judd for 32 years. Through their relationship, the two were often seen in public together and even appeared on television together for a cooking competition in 2017.

Ashley shared something that was emotional and personal and it is so great to see her and the family sharing vulnerability at a time like this. Naomi Judd’s husband Larry Strickland was there through a lot. There is a lot of love in that family, and a lot of love pouring out from fans and others.

“Your outpouring is reaching me,” Judd said later in her post. “Thank you for every thought, prayer, message, text, email, post, expression. We each are alone and we are in fellowship, broken and held, protected from nothing and sustained in everything. It’s the beginning of an old story, life and death, loss and life.”

The country music world is rallying together for the Judd family. Naomi’s death was shocking and fans, artists, and more have been affected in some way or another by the passing. The induction ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame was a contrast of celebration and mourning. There are likely going to be more honors for the late singer as country music continues to support the Judd family.