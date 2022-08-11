VIDEO: Travis Tritt Rocks Stage at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

This year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off on August 5th. That marked the beginning of ten days of bikes, brews, community, and great music. This year’s concert lineup is packed with a long and varied list of bands. Rally attendees have the chance to see acts like Snoop Dogg, Rob Zombie, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, and Travis Tritt. In short, there’s a little something for everyone at this year’s event.

Last night (August 10th) Travis Tritt took the stage at the legendary Buffalo Chip. The concert venue regularly hosts some of the best acts during Sturgis and this year was no different. Tritt took rally attendees on a trip through his long and successful career. He played hits like “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” and more. Additionally, rally attendees got the chance to see Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners earlier in the night.

Early this morning, Tritt shared a video of him playing his 1991 chart-topper “Anymore.” You can see the massive crowd of Sturgis attendees loving every minute of Tritt’s set in the video.

In the post’s caption, Travis Tritt shared his thoughts about the evening. “We had an amazing night with all my biker brothers and sisters in Sturgis tonight at the Buffalo Chip,” he said of the motorcycle rally crowd. He added, “So great to share the stage with the amazing [Aaron Lewis]. I love my fellow patriots!” and added an American flag emoji.

Travis Tritt Tops the Country Charts with “Anymore”

The fact that people still love the song “Anymore” is a testament to the timelessness of Travis Tritt’s music. He co-penned the song with Jill Colucci and released it as the second single from his 1991 sophomore album It’s All About to Change. The song climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It was Tritt’s second chart-topper.

Additionally, the song’s video calls back to a time when music videos were more like short films. It kicked off a trilogy of clips in which Travis Tritt portrayed a wheelchair-bound Vietnam War veteran named Mac Singleton. The trilogy also included “If I Lost You” and “Tell Me I Was Dreaming.”

In the video for “Anymore” we see Tritt’s character recovering in a military hospital. He seems to be avoiding his wife because he feels like less of a man due to his injuries. Additionally, Singleton suffers from PTSD caused by what he saw during the war. We watch Singleton struggle with his condition until a good friend opens his eyes to the fact that he needs people in his life. Finally, he contacts his wife and the video ends with a touching reunion which sets up the rest of the trilogy. Watch all three videos in the clip below.