vince-gill-among-2022-musicians-hall-of-fame-inductees

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Vince Gill has had an exceptionally successful career. In his nearly 50 years in music, Gill has thrived as a solo artist, the frontman of country rock band Pure Prairie League, and a member of the legendary rock band the Eagles. In addition, he has more than 20 studio albums, 40 chart-topping singles, and more than 26 million album sales under his belt.

With a discography like that, it’s unsurprising that his list of accolades is among the longest in country music history. As of this year, Vince Gill has an astounding 18 CMA Awards and 22 Grammy Awards (the most of any male country music artist). He’s also a proud member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Guitar Center Rock Walk.

And on November 22, Vince Gill will add yet another title to his ever-expanding list of accomplishments: Musicians Hall of Fame inductee.

Gill is just one of the musicians included in this year’s awe-inspiring list of inductees. He’ll join the ranks of Nashville’s most celebrated names in music alongside Marty Stuart (and his band, His Fabulous Superlatives), comedic legend Ray Stevens, “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean, producer Jim Guercio, and recording engineer George Massenberg.

Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to Honor the Late Joe Chambers

Just before Thanksgiving, Vince Gill and his fellow stars will be inducted via concert and ceremony at Nashville Municipal Auditorium, the home of the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum. The host of this year’s proceedings is country star Phil Vassar. The celebrated songwriter will be joined by Rodney Crowell, Steve Miller, Wendy Moten, and Mike Farris, who will give tribute performances.

Vince Gill’s induction marks the first Musicians Hall of Fame ceremony since 2019. Sadly, it also marks the first induction since the passing of Hall of Fame founder Joe Chambers.

After a tough battle with an extended illness, Joe Chambers passed away in September of this year. His wife, Linda Chambers, holds the title of Musicians Hall of Fame Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Ahead of the ceremony, she spoke out on the plan to honor her late husband.

“We’re proud to honor Joe’s legacy by celebrating this year’s inductees with a night of vibrant live music and special performances by legendary musicians,” Chambers explained.

Vince Gill Talks Joining the Eagles

Vince Gill’s career would still have a jaw-dropping effect without his contribution to the Eagles. Seldom few artists can boast being a member of three halls of fame, after all. However, receiving an invite to join one of the world’s best-selling bands is no small accomplishment.

In a 2019 interview with Pop Matters, Gill explained that this isn’t lost on him. On the contrary, he was incredibly honored when the band asked him to fill in for the late Glenn Frey.

“Most people that know my career say, ‘Oh, what a great fit,'” Gill explained. “There are some of my records that sound like the Eagles’ record. They were a great inspiration to me over the years.”

“The first song Don [Henley] and Glenn ever wrote was ‘Desperado,'” he continued. “The first song they wrote was one of the best songs ever written. I’m beyond flattered that I was the one they called to continue that legacy. Joe [Walsh] was a huge inspiration to me as a guitar player. Even before he joined the Eagles.”

“I played ‘Rocky Mountain Way’ in my garage bands,” Gill recalled fondly. “What’s fun is I’ve known all this music my whole life. I didn’t know all the intricacies of everything, but it’s all been extremely familiar to me.”