Vince Gill and Wife Amy Grant Set Return to ‘Christmas at the Ryman’ Residency

Vince Gill and his wife Amy Grant are returning to their old stomping grounds this holiday season to reboot their Christmas at the Ryman residency.

The couple will perform 12 concerts this December, and the times will include a mix of matinee and traditional evening performances as they have each year. Each date will feature an opening act. Those names will be announced at a later date.

The Ryman residency has turned into a longstanding Yuletide tradition for Nashville locals and visitors alike. Each season, the concerts at the historic venue sell out as the music power couple sings holiday traditions like Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Let it Snow, O Holy Night, Tennessee Christmas, and O Come All Ye Faithful.

“Christmas at the Ryman has become one of our favorite holiday traditions,” Grant said in a statement, per Music Row. “This is our 13th year doing these shows and it is always so special to celebrate the season with you all. We can’t wait to create more holiday memories this year.”

Vince Gill also marked the news with an Instagram post sharing dates and ticket information.

“[Amy Grant] Vince will return to @theryman in 2023 with their beloved Christmas at the Ryman residency this December,” he captioned. “Tickets for the shows are on sale now at the link in bio.”

“Get your tickets now,” a fan urged in the comments. “We went in 2021 and it was fantastic. Thank you, Amy and Vince.”

“This has been on my bucket list for several years,” added another.

Tickets for the Ryman Holiday Tradition are On Sale Now

Christmas at the Ryman dates are already set and tickets are on sale now. The show will run from December 13th through December 23. Seats range from $45 to $145 apiece.

Christmas at the Ryman Performance Dates

Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit The Ryman’s official website.