Vince Gill’s Daughter Joins Him on Stage for Emotional Tribute To Amy Grant

Vince Gill is back on stage. The singer canceled a string of shows when his wife, Amy Grant, suffered injuries from a bicycle accident near their Nashville home. Amy Grant is recovering and Vince is back at Ryman Auditorium for a four-night residency. The shows conclude on August 7.

On the first night of the run, their only shared daughter, Corrina, joined her father on stage to perform a song for Amy. It was appropriately “When My Amy Prays.” The track is from Vince Gill’s 2019 album Okie. The song is about the differences between Vince Gill’s walk with faith and his wife’s. Amy Grant is one of the most legendary Contemporary Christian artists of all time. But faith wasn’t always easy for Vince.

In the song he sings: “All my life I’ve known of Jesus. But that connection never came. And when my world was torn to pieces. I still couldn’t call his name. But when my Amy prays, when my Amy prays. That’s when I see his face.”

Corrina has a tough time making it through the song, overcome with emotion. She said that she’s just like her dad. Check out the fan-shot video below.

Vince Gill discussed his own faith in a 2021 interview with CMT.

“While you may assume I’m something because of being married to this very, very prominent Christian singer, my life isn’t quite like that,” he said. “To me, it’s a really neat testament to we don’t all have to be the same so much to get along and like each other.”

Vince Gill and Amy Grant were married in 2000. A year later, Corrina arrived.

Vince Gill is Back on the Road

Vince Gill is back on the road following his wife’s accident. His current tour runs through August, and later this year, Grant will join him for their annual Christmas residency at the Ryman. After his current run, he’ll head to his native Oklahoma for a show at The Cove in Tulsa on August 11. He’ll stay home for another date at Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City on August 12. It’s a unique schedule that features a lot of performing arts centers, but somehow, he found a way to squeeze a date in at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, Tex. on August 13.

His own tour wraps in Atlanta at the Fox Theatre on August 28. Then he heads to Canada for a string of dates with The Eagles. They’re in Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Vancouver. Vince Gill and Amy Grant’s Christmas residency at the Ryman begins on December 12. Check out all of the dates on Vince’s schedule and get ticket information at his website.