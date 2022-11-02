Vince Gill, Don McClean, and More Set for Musician’s Hall of Fame Induction in Nashville

Awards show season is about to be in full gear as the country music industry in Nashville prepares for the upcoming BMI, ASCAP, and CMA Awards. Recently, the industry also celebrated the Country Music Hall of Fame induction, which saw the late Jerry Lee Lewis inducted as an official member. In addition, the Musicians Hall of Fame revealed its 2022 list of inductees.

According to reports, Ray Stevens, Vince Gill, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Don McClean, engineer George Massenburg, and producer Jim Guercio will be inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. The event will occur on Nov. 22. They will be inducted during a formal induction ceremony at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium.

“Since I originally came to Nashville to be a session musician and play on recording sessions, this is really a great honor!” Stevens said in an official statement.

Phil Vassar will also host the event. It will include performances from Rodney Crowell, Steve Miller, Wendy Moten, Mike Farris, and others. Stevens, Gill, and Stuart are all members of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Pioneers in country music set to be honored in Nashville

Stevens has over six decades in the music business. He began his long-winded career wearing many hats. He worked as a session musician, a TV celebrity, a song publisher, a singer, and a record producer. In addition, he had a career as a real-estate magnate, a label owner, a nightclub entrepreneur, a music arranger, a studio builder, a pop-music hitmaker, a comic, a gospel artist, and a country star.

His hits include comedy tracks such as “The Streak” and others like “Everything Is Beautiful.” In 1980, he was welcomed into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Vince Gill broke into country music in 1990 with his pioneering hit “When I Call Your Name.” He later won 19 CMA Awards and 22 Grammy Awards. He’s also a member of the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Today, he’s an official member of the Eagles and was recently hailed as a CMT GIANT.

Marty Stuart has been a figure in the industry for a stunning seven decades. He began by touring with Lester Flatt. Later, he joined Johnny Cash’s road band before venturing on a solo career in the 1980s.

Throughout his career, he has recorded more than 20 studio albums and has charted more than 30 times on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. His biggest hit, “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’,” in which Travis Tritt appears also made the chart. Stuart is also the owner of five Grammy Awards and is known for his trademark style of rockabilly, country rock, and bluegrass.

Tickets for the Musicians Hall of Fame Nov. 22 induction ceremony are now on sale via ticketmaster.com.