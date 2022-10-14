Vince Gill Honors Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’

Vince Gill paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry stage recently. He performed his legendary track “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” He was joined by Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Chapel Hart, Deana Carter, Bill Anderson and Riders in the Sky for the performance. Check out video of the performance below.

The show was on October 8. Loretta Lynn died on October 4 at the age of 90.

“We’re going to do this especially for Loretta tonight,” Vince Gill said before the performance. “This song brings a lot of peace to a lot of people, and I hope it does to her family and all the people that love Loretta Lynn.”

Vince Gill released “Go Rest High on That Mountain” as the sixth single from 1995’s When Love Finds You. In 2019, he added a verse to it, and he included that in his performance at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night. The song’s origins go back all the way to 1989 when he began writing it as a tribute to Keith Whitley after his death.

The country music community has been paying tribute to Loretta Lynn for the past couple of weeks, and those tributes will continue at Friday’s CMT Artists of the Year event. Her sisters, Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright, will team up for a special tribute. It’s the first time that the country community has gathered since her passing. It’ll surely be filled with tributes throughout the evening. The show airs on CMT on Friday at 8 p.m. CT. It includes honors for Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown and Lainey Wilson. It also includes honors for Luke Combs and Walker Hayes. Jackson will receive the prestigious Artist of a Lifetime Award.

Vince Gill Joins the Country Community in Remembering Loretta Lynn

Tributes to Loretta Lynn continue to pour in. The iconic singer has a lasting impact on the country music world. And Vince Gill isn’t the only artist paying tribute to her from the stage. Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde and Martina McBride played her signature hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter’ at a recent stop of The Judds ‘Final Tour.’ Keith Urban honored her memory by playing two tracks at his recent stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. He did versions of “Blue Kentucky Girl” and “If You’re Looking at Country.”

And Vince Gill wasn’t the first to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn on the Opry stage. Carly Pearce performed in the circle on the evening that Loretta Lynn passed, and she dedicated her own “Dear Miss Loretta” to the icon. The track was on her most recent album, 29: Written in Stone. She shared a voicemail that Lynn left her after she heard the track during her performance.